Open in App
NEWS10 ABC

Rensselaer cannabis dispensary hosting grand opening

By Jackson Tollerton,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QYOiP_0nILVRUx00

RENSSELAER, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Stage One Dispensary in Rensselaer is celebrating their grand opening. The business, located at 810 Broadway Unit C, will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. on July 7 to commemorate the occasion.

Get the latest, news, weather, sports and community events delivered right to your inbox!

The dispensary’s owners Galina Innes, Nathaniel Innes, Josh Mirsky and Sugey Mirsky will be joined by Rensselaer Mayor Michael Stammel and other city officials for the ceremony. The business will offer a plethora of products and services , including in-person pickup and adult-use cannabis delivery.

Stage One will be the first cannabis dispensary to open in Rensselaer County. The ceremony will be held in conjunction with the Office of Cannabis Management.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Rensselaer County, NY newsLocal Rensselaer County, NY
Stage One Dispensary begins cannabis sales on Broadway in Rensselaer
Rensselaer, NY1 day ago
Rally against closure: Community unites to save Rensselaer County's only birthing center
Albany, NY2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Second retail dispensary opens in Capital Region
Rensselaer, NY1 day ago
Capital Region Restaurant Rundown: July 3-7
Albany, NY1 day ago
The Best Neighborhoods to Live in Albany
Albany, NY1 day ago
Niskayuna Farmers Market returns for the season
Niskayuna, NY1 day ago
Head to Schoharie for the 6th annual Lily Festival
Schoharie, NY1 day ago
The Saratoga Winery Purchased by Local Hospitality Couple, The Brilliant Group
Saratoga Springs, NY1 day ago
Gloversville’s new splash pad opens for the summer
Gloversville, NY1 day ago
New brewery, beer garden opening in Hudson
Hudson, NY2 days ago
Your Top 10 Store Choices to Replace Albany’s Christmas Tree Shops, Ranked
Albany, NY2 days ago
Roosevelt Drive redevelopment project completed in Saratoga
Saratoga Springs, NY2 days ago
ACG announces free summer meals and art program
Albany, NY1 day ago
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: July 7-9
Albany, NY2 days ago
Blood drives coming to the North Country this summer
Glens Falls, NY1 day ago
Queensbury brings STEM to Hovey Pond Park
Queensbury, NY1 day ago
Corinth winery plants new roots in Lake George
Corinth, NY1 day ago
28th annual Secret Gardens Tour returns Sunday
Saratoga Springs, NY2 days ago
Vulnerable adult alert out of Schenectady canceled
Schenectady, NY1 day ago
New sites added to SiCM Summer Meals program
Schenectady, NY2 days ago
Ballston Spa boosting traffic enforcement for summer
Ballston Spa, NY1 day ago
Swimming closed at Brown’s Beach on Saratoga Lake
Stillwater, NY1 day ago
TAKE 5 top-prize ticket sold in Rhinebeck
Rhinebeck, NY1 day ago
Four dead in Voorheesville house fire
Voorheesville, NY22 hours ago
Saratoga Springs announces public cooling station at City Hall
Saratoga Springs, NY2 days ago
New leadership at Metroplex in Schenectady
Schenectady, NY2 days ago
Rivers Casino hosting cornhole tournament fundraiser
Schenectady, NY1 day ago
Harbour Point still unfit for occupancy after inspection
Troy, NY1 day ago
Fatal suspected overdoses throughout Schenectady
Schenectady, NY1 day ago
Activewear, outdoor gear store to open in Colonie Center
Colonie, NY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy