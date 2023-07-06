Open in App
Duke Energy awards 3K to local warehouse company

By Sky Christian,

2 days ago

MONROE CITY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Thanks to the Duke Energy Foundation, board members of the Lord’s Warehouse received a donation of $3,000.

The donated funds will be used to support those in the community struggling with food insecurity or in need of clothing.

Funding finalized for 65-room hotel in Downtown Sullivan

Kurt Phegley of Duke Energy met with Lord’s Warehouse Director Tammy Bosecker and Knox County United Way Director Mark Hill to present the grant funding. The Knox County United Way assisted with the grant application.

