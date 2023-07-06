Duke Energy awards 3K to local warehouse company

MONROE CITY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Thanks to the Duke Energy Foundation, board members of the Lord’s Warehouse received a donation of $3,000.

The donated funds will be used to support those in the community struggling with food insecurity or in need of clothing.

Kurt Phegley of Duke Energy met with Lord’s Warehouse Director Tammy Bosecker and Knox County United Way Director Mark Hill to present the grant funding. The Knox County United Way assisted with the grant application.

