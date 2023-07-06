Man injured in Braham traffic accident

The Braham police department dealt with a crash involving three cars, two of which were parked, at the Braham Sinclair station on Wednesday, July 5.

According to a report from Braham Police Chief Kevin Stahl, at approximately 8:38 p.m. there was a report of a personal injury crash at Sinclair station. It was reported that a vehicle entered the parking lot at a high rate of speed and crashed into two parked cars.

An officer from the Braham Police Department arrived on scene and observed the driver of the vehicle was unresponsive; the officer requested Air Care and Braham Fire to respond, as extrication was needed.

The driver was airlifted to a local trauma center. No other people were injured in the incident.

The Braham police officer received a search warrant to obtain a blood sample from the driver to determine if the driver may have been under the influence at the time of the crash, or if the incident was caused by an unknown medical condition.

The Minnesota State Patrol assisted in serving the search warrant at the hospital.

The report says this is an ongoing investigation, and more information will be released as it becomes available. The vehicle and its contents have been impounded by law enforcement for further investigation.

The Braham Police Department would like to thank the Braham Fire Department, the Isanti County Sheriff’s office, Allina Ambulance, Lifelink Air Ambulance, and the Minnesota State Patrol for their assistance in this incident.