Open in App
County News Review

Man injured in Braham traffic accident

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zf9pF_0nILTRZN00

The Braham police department dealt with a crash involving three cars, two of which were parked, at the Braham Sinclair station on Wednesday, July 5.

According to a report from Braham Police Chief Kevin Stahl, at approximately 8:38 p.m. there was a report of a personal injury crash at Sinclair station. It was reported that a vehicle entered the parking lot at a high rate of speed and crashed into two parked cars.

An officer from the Braham Police Department arrived on scene and observed the driver of the vehicle was unresponsive; the officer requested Air Care and Braham Fire to respond, as extrication was needed.

The driver was airlifted to a local trauma center. No other people were injured in the incident.

The Braham police officer received a search warrant to obtain a blood sample from the driver to determine if the driver may have been under the influence at the time of the crash, or if the incident was caused by an unknown medical condition.

The Minnesota State Patrol assisted in serving the search warrant at the hospital.

The report says this is an ongoing investigation, and more information will be released as it becomes available. The vehicle and its contents have been impounded by law enforcement for further investigation.

The Braham Police Department would like to thank the Braham Fire Department, the Isanti County Sheriff’s office, Allina Ambulance, Lifelink Air Ambulance, and the Minnesota State Patrol for their assistance in this incident.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
5 injured in crash between ambulance, SUV in Buffalo
Buffalo, MN19 hours ago
Ambulance and SUV Collide While Crew Transports Patient
Buffalo, MN1 day ago
Crash on Highway 23 near Sandstone sends four people to hospital Saturday
Sandstone, MN22 hours ago
Two-Vehicle Crash Critically Injures 10-year-old Girl
Two Harbors, MN21 hours ago
Drivers toss bricks at each other’s cars in Minnesota highway road rage incident
Richfield, MN1 day ago
Pilot makes emergency landing roadway in Blaine
Blaine, MN18 hours ago
Authorities ID Minneapolis man who died during confrontation with police
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Body of Fanta Xayavong found in storage unit; suspect in Mani Starren killing is person of interest
Saint Paul, MN1 day ago
Charges say Thaddeus Smith drunkenly hit, dragged bystander with car after Hudson road rage altercation
Hudson, WI2 days ago
Body of yearslong missing woman found in storage unit, a week after man charged with killing, dismembering girlfriend, and hiding her body in storage unit
Coon Rapids, MN22 hours ago
One dead after disturbance at Hopkins apartment complex
Hopkins, MN19 hours ago
State Patrol: Speeders going over 100 mph on I-494
Minnetonka, MN2 days ago
Charges: St. Paul man hit 2 pedestrians following Hudson road rage incident
Hudson, WI2 days ago
Albertville Woman Who Died in Recent Truck Crash Remembered at Services Today (Thursday)
Albertville, MN3 days ago
35W to close in multiple spots south of Minneapolis this weekend
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Tragic Motorcycle Crash Claims Life Of Siren Resident In Sawyer County
Siren, WI3 days ago
Sauk Rapids man killed in crash east of St. Cloud
Sauk Rapids, MN3 days ago
City of Minneapolis Implementing Driving Stop Bans in Police Reform Settlement
Minneapolis, MN3 days ago
Bodies of Missing Minnesota Swimmers Recovered from River
Red Wing, MN4 days ago
Man drowns in MN lake after losing floatation device
Buffalo, MN3 days ago
Bodies of missing swimmers found
Minneapolis, MN3 days ago
As Elk River family tends to 4-year-old recovering from strokes, his older sister becomes violently ill
Elk River, MN2 days ago
Bodies of people who went missing along Vermillion River near Red Wing found
Red Wing, MN3 days ago
Neighbors near Minneapolis' Bde Maka Ska say they were under attack by fireworks-wielding youths
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy