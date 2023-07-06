Open in App
KDKA News Radio

1Thing: PRC announces August hard-to-recycle collections

By Tom Nolfi,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2htY4k_0nILTPnv00

PITTSBURGH (100.1 FM and AM 1020 KDKA) The Pennsylvania Resource Council (PRC) is announcing that in August, it will host two hard-to-recycle collection events to enable area residents to responsibly recycle a wide variety of items not accepted in curbside collection such as e-waste, tires and small Freon appliances. These collection events are a continuation of the initiative the PRC took earlier this year with providing Western PA residents a safe outlet to recycle hard-to-recycle items.

These events held in partnership with the Allegheny County Health Department will take place:

Saturday, August 12, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Woodland Hills High School

2550 Greensburg Pike, Pittsburgh, PA 15221

Saturday, August 26, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Next Tier Connect @ Pittsburgh East

4350 Northern Pike, Monroeville, PA 15146

For a PER-ITEM FEE, individuals can recycle televisions and computer monitors, printers, fluorescent tubes, small Freon appliances and tires (with and without rims).

Those not paying a per-item fee for disposal of materials listed above will pay a $5 PARTICIPANT FEE for unlimited disposal of cell/home phones, computer towers and peripheral equipment (keyboards, laptops, mice, etc.), expanded polystyrene packaging material, microwave ovens and video game consoles/DVD players.

Visit the PRC's Website for more info!

The 2023 PRC hard-to-recycle collection campaign is sponsored by Allegheny County Health Department, Colcom Foundation, LANXESS, Pennsylvania American Water, Styropek and 100.1 FM and AM 1020 KDKA in partnership with Appliance Warehouse, eLoop llc and Liberty Tire.

The final hard-to-recycle collection of the 2023 season will take place October 7 at Settlers Cabin Park.

