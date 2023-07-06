Open in App
Jake's Place summer camp welcomes special needs children in Central Louisiana

By Melinda Martinez, Alexandria Town Talk,

2 days ago
Every child needs a place where they feel understood and welcomed. That’s what Jake’s Place aims to do for special needs children ages 8 and up.

Jake’s Place is an upcoming summer camp that will be hosted by the non-profit The Broom Tree Cenla July 10-14 at LSU of Alexandria in the Brumfield Caffey Ballroom.

"At this camp, we are more geared towards special needs kids. All the activities will be geared toward their abilities,” said Challie Mercer, executive director, and founder.

“We have tons of things set up for that and we're excited about it,” said Rhonda Foster, a pediatric nurse and board member.

There will be an animal-themed day with baby goats, chicks and bunnies, a teachable nature walk, movies and the Red River Bank ice cream truck. The Movement Lab of Pineville will also lead campers in dance and movement.

“And they don't have to have anybody with them,” said Mercer about the campers.

At other summer camps, a special needs camper may need the help of another person. Mercer gave an example of one youngster who had signed up for a sports camp but his mother had to pay for another camper to go and help him.

Foster added that there will also be non-developmentally challenged students at the camp there to help. Also, since she is a pediatric nurse, she will also be on hand to help.

The camp opens in a few days and still has slots open. They can accommodate about 25 campers. The camp fee is $125 and $50 is due at time of registration through Eventbrite. The balance is due by the first day of camp on July 10. Lunch and snacks are provided. The registration link is https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jakes-place-special-needs-summer-camp-presented-by-the-broom -tree-cenla-tickets-638846405797?aff=ebdssbdestsearch&fbclid=IwAR00jc1cWqhhuwXC-Y2S2 n2DHVxSG5r9UZcCmykemzsc_sWruRRNj83ohd8

Foster and Mercer said the campers must need minimal bathroom assistance but in a worst-case scenario, no one will remain “unhealthy.” They also would like campers to be orally fed without using feeding tubes.

They are also looking for additional sponsors.

“We do have three or four sponsors that have sponsored a day and those will be our our T-shirts,” said Foster.

“We are providing meals every day and so we're looking for sponsors for, maybe, even one day of cooking a meal or providing the cost of a meal, which we've estimated about $100,” said Foster.

Those interested in sponorships can call Mercer at (318) 419-1754 or email broomtreecenla@gmail.com.

Jake’s Place is named for the son of a local family, said Foster.

“He has autism and during 2020, he couldn't get out because of everything going on so,” she said.

The camp was named after Jake to show everyone needs the opportunity to get out and to have a place where they can be who they are, said Foster.

The camp will not only be fun for the campers but also give parents a respite where they can do things like go to the grocery store, take a nap, go to a coffee shop, or just do nothing, said Foster. Those are things other parents take for granted.

Jake's Place is Broom Tree’s next big step in providing respite care, said Foster.

“If you have a special needs kid, that may not be your luxury,” she said. They want parents to know that when their children are dropped off, they will be taken care of.

Mercer has a developmentally challenged son and the The Broom Tree Cenla was her vision. Foster said Mercer wanted to help people in the community and fill a gap for special needs children and their families.

The Broom Tree was founded in 2018. Foster is one of six women who sit on the board. All but Foster have special needs children but she is a mother of five, she said.

Foster said they started out strictly providing grants of up to several hundred dollars.

“There’s an application form that they fill out. We vote on it, and these are mostly supplies or items that insurance won’t cover,” said Foster. The grant application can be found on their website broomtreecenla.com.

If a child needs special equipment that insurance doesn’t pay for or tells the family they have to wait for it, The Broom Tree will step in and help with costs, said Foster.

She said they also cover travel costs for families who must travel to other cities for care such as gas money, hotel stays for two or three days and meals.

Last month, Foster said they voted to help a mother who had to choose between buying food or paying the electric bill. They paid for the electric bill.

"It's just kind of whatever the need is, we try to come in and help where we can and as we can,” said Foster.

Sometimes things are too big for The Broom Tree to handle but they try to help in any way they can, she said.

“Awareness is part of our job in the community,” said Foster about the Broom Tree activities.

