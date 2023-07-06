Open in App
Queen City News

Morganton suspect accused of causing $40K damage during electrical substations break-in

By Connor Lomis,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fNwli_0nILS2wK00

MORGANTON, N.C. ( QUEEN CITY NEWS ) – A Morganton man was issued felony warrants after being accused of breaking into electrical substations on Monday, according to the police department .

Standoff ends after SWAT team finds wanted Charlotte man hiding in attic

Terry Pittman was identified as the suspect. Police say he cut, mutilated, defaced, or otherwise damaged property to obtain nonferrous metals and caused around $40,000 of damage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WOB8b_0nILS2wK00
Terry Pittman (Courtesy: Morganton Public Safety)

The incident happened July 3, 2023, along the 190 block of West Parker Road near I-40.

Officers say they found an entry was made into a substation owned by the City of Morganton, and copper wire was cut and stolen. Further investigation revealed an adjacent substation owned by Duke Energy was damaged similarly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sTYwj_0nILS2wK00
Break-in (Courtesy: Morganton Public Safety)

Pittman as the suspect after video and photo surveillance.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

