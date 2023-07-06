Morganton suspect accused of causing $40K damage during electrical substations break-in

MORGANTON, N.C. ( QUEEN CITY NEWS ) – A Morganton man was issued felony warrants after being accused of breaking into electrical substations on Monday, according to the police department .

Terry Pittman was identified as the suspect. Police say he cut, mutilated, defaced, or otherwise damaged property to obtain nonferrous metals and caused around $40,000 of damage.

Terry Pittman (Courtesy: Morganton Public Safety)

The incident happened July 3, 2023, along the 190 block of West Parker Road near I-40.

Officers say they found an entry was made into a substation owned by the City of Morganton, and copper wire was cut and stolen. Further investigation revealed an adjacent substation owned by Duke Energy was damaged similarly.

Break-in (Courtesy: Morganton Public Safety)

Pittman as the suspect after video and photo surveillance.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.