Isle of Palms Police Department swears in new K-9 officer

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD)- The Isle of Palms Police Department (IOPPD) has welcomed a new four-legged officer to the force, according to the agency.

K-9 Sandy, a Malinois-Shepherd mix, was officially sworn in by Chief Kevin Cornett on Thursday afternoon. She is expected to play a “vital role in enhancing public safety and strengthening the department’s commitment to serving and protecting the community,” officials said.

Credit: Isle of Palms Police Department

Credit: Isle of Palms Police Department

Authorities said Sandy underwent extensive training before joining the force, which included obedience, agility, tracking, article search, and narcotics detection. She will assist officers with routine police work, such as tracking suspects, locating missing persons, and searching for evidence and illegal narcotics.

“Our department is thrilled to welcome Sandy to our team,” said Chief Cornett. “Police canines are an integral part of modern law enforcement, and Sandy’s addition will greatly enhance our ability to ensure the safety and security of our community. Her specialized training and unwavering dedication make her a valuable resource.”

Patrolman Jonathan Sosner is assigned to serve as Sandy’s handler.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.