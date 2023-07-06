Open in App
Eyewitness News

Waterbury firefighters staying cool in the extreme heat

By Audrey Russo,

2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Waterbury, CT newsLocal Waterbury, CT
Connecticut residents flock to shoreline amid heatwave
Madison, CT1 day ago
Gordon Ramsay Takes Another Shot at Success in Connecticut
Seymour, CT1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Air condition and water is vital in the hot summer months
Rocky Hill, CT1 day ago
Connecticut braces for 3 days of extreme heat, humidity
Hartford, CT2 days ago
The importance of having a clean air filter in your vehicle
Hartford, CT2 days ago
Man impaled by tree branch in New Haven
New Haven, CT14 hours ago
“Urine danger!” Man creatively tries to identify person leaving pee-filled bottles behind
Killingworth, CT1 day ago
Family Friday: Sailfest, hot air balloons & sand sculptures
Milford, CT1 day ago
FORECAST: Early Warning Weather Alert Sun Evening Through Tue AM Due To Flooding Concerns!
Meriden, CT9 hours ago
Traffic advisory in effect for busy weekend in Hartford
Hartford, CT1 day ago
Shoppers take advantage of Christmas Tree Shops closing
Orange, CT1 day ago
Norwich firefighters say equipment from the city is failing them
Norwich, CT2 days ago
Man accused of lighting fire at monument in Meriden
Meriden, CT1 day ago
Beloved Derby restaurant closes for final time Friday
Derby, CT2 days ago
A humid start to the weekend, and the chance for our first heat wave of the summer
Hartford, CT2 days ago
'Have faith' – Bridgeport woman battling rare disease reflects on 8-year struggle
Bridgeport, CT19 hours ago
In Hartford's North End, from blight to beautiful
Hartford, CT1 day ago
8-Yr-Old Boy Is Cruelly Pranked By Strangers, But Community Refuses To Let It Slide.
Southington, CT2 days ago
Volunteers work to restore vandalized historic rail cars
Hartford, CT1 day ago
Hartford Bonanza returns to Bushnell Park
Hartford, CT1 day ago
Meriden Police investigating stabbing homicide
Meriden, CT9 hours ago
DEM confirms death at Misquamicut
Farmington, CT1 day ago
SOMETHING’S COOKING: Vecchitto’s is serving a scoop of Italian ice and a scoop of history
Old Lyme, CT1 day ago
'Disgusting' | Hartford’s North End draining after severe July 4th flooding
Hartford, CT3 days ago
Must See! Bear Family Takes a Dip in a Pool During Annual Visit to Connecticut Neighborhood
Farmington, CT4 days ago
2 Connecticut ice cream shops named on Yelp’s top 100 list
Oxford, CT1 day ago
Pet of the Week: Scrunchy!
Bethany, CT2 days ago
Busy Manchester intersection expected to operate without traffic lights for about 2 weeks
Manchester, CT3 days ago
Watermelon Man Brings Georgia To Whalley
New Haven, CT2 days ago
Dog euthanized after supposedly leaping from car window on Route 8
Naugatuck, CT21 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy