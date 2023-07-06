Open in App
boisestatepublicradio.org

With affirmative action over, legacy college admissions should go too, advocates say

By Elissa Nadworny,

2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Dana Rivers sentenced to life in prison without parole
Oakland, CA23 days ago
A 37-year-old Ohio mother of four is missing, her family is concerned for her well-being and asking for help.
Springfield, OH22 days ago
Manhattan Prosecutor Said, Both Donald Trump And His Lawyer Did Not Show Any Evidence of Any Anti-Trump Biased Judge
Manhattan, NY17 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy