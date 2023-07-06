WATCH: SpaceX launch from Vandenberg scheduled for Friday

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Friday, July 7 at 12:29 p.m., the company announced Thursday.

The launch is part of SpaceX’s Starlink internet satellite mission. The Falcon 9 will carry 48 satellites into low-Earth orbit.

The Falcon 9 will launch from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E).

A backup opportunity is available Saturday, July 8 at 12:06 p.m., if needed.

A live webcast of the mission will begin about five minutes prior to launch.

If successful, it would be the 14 th rocket launch from Vandenberg this year, according to a count by Space Launch Schedule.

This will be the 12 th flight for the first-stage booster being used in the upcoming mission. The booster was previously used to launch Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich satellite ; DART or Double Asteroid Redirection Test , which was a NASA spacecraft purposefully crashed into an asteroid to test if it could redirect its trajectory; Transporter-7 , a “rideshare” launch of small microsatellites and nanosatellites; Iridium OneWeb , which is another low-Earth orbit communications satellite system; and seven Starlink missions, according to SpaceX.

The booster will land on the ‘Of Course I Still Love You’ droneship off the California coast.