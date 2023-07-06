Open in App
KFDA

Amarillo Fire Department responding to garage fire near South Hughes Street

By Kristin RodinSergio Garcia,

2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Amarillo police investigating crash at Hillside Road and Coulter Street
Amarillo, TX15 hours ago
Amarillo firefighters on scene of house fire on S. Madison St.
Amarillo, TX2 days ago
Officials: Man arrested for arson charges after garage fire at Amarillo home
Amarillo, TX1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
VIDEO: City of Amarillo begins ‘Polk Street Streetscape’ makeover
Amarillo, TX1 day ago
Amarillo police: Man killed after motorcycle crash Thursday on S. Western St.
Amarillo, TX2 days ago
Is Polk Street In Amarillo Getting A Facelift? Prepare Yourself.
Amarillo, TX1 day ago
Amarillo announces Polk Street Streetscape project underway
Amarillo, TX1 day ago
VIDEO: Police offering $5,000 reward in their search for suspect after church burglaries in Amarillo
Amarillo, TX2 days ago
Motorcyclist Dead After Officer Initiated Traffic Stop in Southwest Amarillo for Reckless Speeding
Amarillo, TX2 days ago
VIDEO: Eastridge resident recounts firework event that led to teen’s death
Amarillo, TX2 days ago
Amarillo PD: Teenager dead after firework accident in Eastridge
Amarillo, TX3 days ago
Teenage boy dies in Amarillo after 'fireworks incident' on 4th of July
Amarillo, TX3 days ago
Deadly crash: Motorcyclist, 21, hits pickup after police clock him traveling over 100 mph
Amarillo, TX2 days ago
Amarillo Crime Stoppers hunt for man using stolen master key in hotel theft
Amarillo, TX1 day ago
15-year-old in Amarillo dies after firework injury-related call
Amarillo, TX3 days ago
Amarillo state hospital to relieve strain on local jail
Amarillo, TX1 day ago
VIDEO: SBA opens disaster loan outreach center
Amarillo, TX1 day ago
Former Fritch VFD Assistant Chief pleads guilty to 'misapplication' of $88,000 from firefighter association
Fritch, TX2 days ago
VIDEO: Koben Puckett PBR coming to Amarillo this Saturday
Amarillo, TX2 days ago
Amarillo man's remarkable recovery and community support after samurai sword attack
Amarillo, TX1 day ago
One man arrested after narcotics search warrant in Dumas Friday morning
Dumas, TX1 day ago
The Craziest House in Amarillo is a Very Well Rounded Home
Amarillo, TX3 days ago
Kramer’s Korner: Amarillo Is SO Dirty. Can Someone Please Fix It?
Amarillo, TX1 day ago
Demolition Marks the End: Has the Curse on this Amarillo Iconic Building Finally Been Lifted?
Amarillo, TX4 days ago
[Photos] Viral Video Star Visits Pampa, Texas for 4th of July Celebration
Pampa, TX3 days ago
Atmos Energy warning against utility scams
Amarillo, TX3 days ago
Dumas man arrested in narcotics bust worth over $25,000
Dumas, TX1 day ago
Christian Broadcaster Makes Unusual 5-Signal Deal
Amarillo, TX2 days ago
SBA opens disaster loan outreach center at Amarillo Public Library
Amarillo, TX1 day ago
Got Gnats? Here’s How You Can Get Rid Of Them In Amarillo, TX.
Amarillo, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy