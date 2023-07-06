Subway is giving out 1 million free subs next week. Here’s how to get yours

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Subway lovers, your time has come. Next week, Subway is handing out 1 million subs – for free!

The sub-chain announced Thursday that Subway’s nationwide will hand out 6-inch Deli Heroes subs on July 11, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET.

Customers can visit any participating locations in Tampa Bay to claim their delicious sub.

To find the nearest Subway location to you, visit here .

