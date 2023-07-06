Open in App
HBCU Gameday

UMES Athletic Director promoted to VP of Athletics and Recreation

By HBCU Gameday Newswire,

2 days ago

Courtesy of University of Maryland Eastern Shore (UMES) Athletics

PRINCESS ANNE , Maryland — The University of Maryland Eastern Shore (UMES) has elevated Tara Owens to Vice President of Athletics & Recreation, as announced today by UMES President Heidi M. Anderson on Wednesday.

Tara Owens, who was hired as the University’s Director of Athletics last fall, will now have an expanded role which includes the overall oversight of all UMES NCAA Div. I sponsored sports as well as all campus recreational activities.

“Under the vision and leadership of President Anderson, we continue to deliver immediate and lasting results that further benefit the student body. In this expanded role, my goal is to continue to serve the University of Maryland Eastern Shore while ensuring that our mission and goals are met,” Owens said.

Tara Owens previously served as the Director of Athletics at UMES since September 2022. Before joining UMES, Owens spent four years as the Director of Athletics at Central State University (CSU), where she significantly increased student-athlete growth and secured substantial funding for athletic facility renovations. Owens implemented improvements in staffing, protocols, and student-athlete engagement, leading CSU athletics to thrive.

Prior to CSU, she held leadership positions at Baltimore City Community College, Norfolk State University, and Elizabeth City State University. Owens is an accomplished coach and has served on various national committees and associations related to women’s basketball and athletics. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Virginia State University and a master’s degree from Cheyney University.

In less than a year at UMES, Owens has led the restructuring of the department of athletics which includes the hiring of three head coaches and three administrative staff members. Placing focus and priority on student-athlete resources and services, Owens has been at the forefront of the University’s project management and planning for upcoming renovations to the UMES softball and baseball fields. She has also implemented sustainable and financially beneficial protocols in order to position UMES for future success.

The post UMES Athletic Director promoted to VP of Athletics and Recreation appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

