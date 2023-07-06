East Boston realtor charged with stealing from prospective renters dodges cameras outside court 02:09

EAST BOSTON – Realtor Timothy Andreev is facing charges after he was accused of stealing thousands of dollars from prospective East Boston renters in recent months.

Andreev didn't say a word and attempted to hide his face while leaving East Boston District Court Thursday after his arraignment.

Prosecutors say Andreev stole thousands of dollars between May and June.

Melissa Lopera told WBZ-TV through a translator that Andreev was professional and nice when showing her a four-bedroom unit along Gove Street in East Boston.

Once she sent him $3,600 in first and last month deposits, Lopera said, Andreev stopped answering her calls and even blocked her number.

Andreev attempted to avoid cameras on his way out of court and took off running down a side street.

East Boston realtor Timothy Andreev tries to avoid cameras following his arraignment in East Boston. CBS Boston

The realtor pleaded not guilty to several larceny charges.

Lopera isn't the only alleged victim. At least six other people have filed police reports accusing Andreev of collecting their deposits and disappearing.

Lopera works as a custodian by day and a server by night, working to provide for her father and family. As much as she'd like the $3,600 back, she's sharing her story in hopes that no one falls victim to Andreev again.

Andreev was released on $1,000 bail.