Open in App
CBS Boston

East Boston realtor charged with stealing from prospective renters

By Tiffany Chan,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kvR55_0nILPjeP00

East Boston realtor charged with stealing from prospective renters dodges cameras outside court 02:09

EAST BOSTON – Realtor Timothy Andreev is facing charges after he was accused of stealing thousands of dollars from prospective East Boston renters in recent months.

Andreev didn't say a word and attempted to hide his face while leaving East Boston District Court Thursday after his arraignment.

Prosecutors say Andreev stole thousands of dollars between May and June.

Melissa Lopera told WBZ-TV through a translator that Andreev was professional and nice when showing her a four-bedroom unit along Gove Street in East Boston.

Once she sent him $3,600 in first and last month deposits, Lopera said, Andreev stopped answering her calls and even blocked her number.

Andreev attempted to avoid cameras on his way out of court and took off running down a side street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18C4bc_0nILPjeP00
East Boston realtor Timothy Andreev tries to avoid cameras following his arraignment in East Boston. CBS Boston

The realtor pleaded not guilty to several larceny charges.

Lopera isn't the only alleged victim. At least six other people have filed police reports accusing Andreev of collecting their deposits and disappearing.

Lopera works as a custodian by day and a server by night, working to provide for her father and family. As much as she'd like the $3,600 back, she's sharing her story in hopes that no one falls victim to Andreev again.

Andreev was released on $1,000 bail.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Boston, MA newsLocal Boston, MA
Dorchester man held without bail after pointing stolen gun at people while riding a scooter, DA says
Boston, MA19 hours ago
Boston city councilor Kendra Lara speaks out after crash that injured son, damaged home
Boston, MA23 hours ago
Police arrest Everett man after armed bank robbery in downtown Boston
Boston, MA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Boston armed bank robbery suspect caught after police saw cash sticking out of his pocket
Boston, MA21 hours ago
Bank robbery suspect caught at T station with cash sticking out of pocket
Boston, MA1 day ago
Man arrested for alleged rental scam in East Boston
Boston, MA2 days ago
Haverhill High School teacher, reported son of mayor, ordered to stay away from students
Haverhill, MA17 hours ago
Active police investigation underway at house in Saugus
Saugus, MA1 day ago
Man shoots family and fires at police as hostage negotiation team dispatched to Massachusetts home
Worcester, MA1 day ago
$32,000 in rental deposits stolen in Boston apartment fraud scheme, police say
Boston, MA2 days ago
Worcester shooting suspect shot in shoulder, hit K9 Beebs before arrest, police say
Worcester, MA23 hours ago
Mass. National Guardsman saves man from Weymouth house fire
Weymouth, MA1 day ago
Police urge Somerville residents to lock windows, doors after a string of break-ins
Somerville, MA2 days ago
Driver accused of vehicular homicide, OUI after hitting 2 motorcyclists, killing one on Route 24
Taunton, MA21 hours ago
1 person dead as police continue to investigate 2 crime scenes within a half-mile in Boston
Boston, MA2 days ago
DA: Murder investigation underway after man kills housemate in Saugus
Saugus, MA1 day ago
Crews investigating apartment fire on Comm. Ave.
Boston, MA1 day ago
Boston police investigating two scenes overnight
Boston, MA2 days ago
Police investigation underway in Dorchester
Boston, MA2 days ago
Boston man gets his painting in a gallery, thanks to WBZ News Radio
Boston, MA1 day ago
Chelsea apartment fire caused by electric skateboard displaces three people
Chelsea, MA1 day ago
Storage unit raided in probe of $500K Providence bank heist
Providence, RI1 day ago
Police investigating fatal shooting in Dorchester
Boston, MA2 days ago
'This isn't us': How a shooting in Mattapan retraumatized a neglected community
Boston, MA2 days ago
MA National Guardsman saved lives in house fire, hours after firing canons on 4th of July in Boston
Boston, MA2 days ago
Shoplifter Punches Cambridge Clerk In Face To Get Away: Police
Cambridge, MA1 day ago
Man charged with OUI in Taunton crash that killed a motorcyclist, injured another
Taunton, MA21 hours ago
Authorities continue to investigate after large gathering leads up to fatal shooting in Plymouth County
Brockton, MA2 days ago
Lowell Family Paying It Forward With LifeVac Anti-Choking Device Donations
Lowell, MA1 day ago
Woman arrested after allegedly bringing loaded gun to Logan Airport
Boston, MA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy