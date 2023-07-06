Jessica Simpson Addresses Ozempic Claims

Jessica Simpson responds to claims that she lost weight by taking Ozempic. She told Bustle in a recent interview that she feels constantly judged for her body, including by people on social media who say she is "too skinny" or presume she is on Ozempic, a prescription medication approved by the FDA for treating type 2 diabetes. It is a brand name for semaglutide and tirzepatide, known as Wegovy and Mounjaro, respectively, which work on the brain to help suppress appetite and is a popular Hollywood weight loss trend. "Oh Lord... it is not," she told the outlet. "It's willpower," Simpson said when asked how she was able to lose weight. "Do people want me to be drinking again? Because that's when I was heavier. Or they want me to be having another baby? My body can't do it." While Simpson admitted that "it hurts" to receive such judgments about her weight, she refuses to let it overcome her and take over her life.

"Am I going to let the negativity derail me? No, I'm too old for that," she said. "I am too connected to myself right now to let that derail me. It doesn't mean that it doesn't hurt." "I am fortunate to have been every size," she added. "For [my] brand, understanding the women [who buy our products], and for my psyche." The singer revealed back in 2021 that she had reached a point in her health journey in which she no longer focused on her weight or let numbers on the scale negatively affect her sense of self-worth as a result. On the Today show, the mom-of-three compared her scale to a Ouija board in church and told Hoda Kotb that it was best to get rid of it. "I have no idea how much I weigh , I just want to be able to feel good and zip my pants up. If I don't, I have another size. I have every size," she said at the time. "I've really tried my hardest to not let that define me," she said of using a scale to monitor her weight.

During a 2022 conversation with Extra , Simpson revealed that she started seeing a nutritionist in 2019 after having her third child. "I needed to get my eating habits right," she told the outlet. According to a 2019 Instagram post , she also worked with trainer Harley Pasternak after giving birth, losing 100 pounds. In a previous interview with Shape , Simpson said Pasternak helped her get more steps in, have a regular sleep schedule, and exercise every other day. "Being pregnant on and off for a solid seven years can make it difficult to get in great shape and stay in great shape," said Pasternak. "But after having her third child, Jessica was more focused and dedicated than ever." Regarding her current state of health: "I absolutely feel healthy," said Simpson. "I just feel like my old self before I had children and all the hormones going wild. I feel younger actually... I have a lot more energy."