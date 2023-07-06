Clint Eastwood Casts Beloved Actress in His New Movie 'Juror #2'

Clint Eastwood's upcoming film Juror #2 is rounding out its cast. Deadline reports that Leslie Bibb ( Jupiter's Legacy ) has been cast in the film in a yet-to-be-announced role. The actress joins a cast that includes Nicholas Hoult, Zoey Deutch, Kiefer Sutherland, and Toni Collette. The Night Agent star Gabriel Basso is also in talks for a role in Juror No. 2 , but hasn't yet officially signed on.

This will mark Bibb's latest credit. The actress is well known for her role as Christine Everhart in the Iron Man movies, a role she reprised in the animated series What If...? on Disney+. She also appeared as Carley Bobby in Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby , New Line's Tag , The Lost Husband , Ryan Murphy's Popular , and Netflix's superhero series Jupiter's Legacy . More recently, she starred in Netflix's workplace comedy series God's Favorite Idiot and can currently be seen in Lionsgate's Sebastian Maniscalco family comedy, About My Father . She is next set to appear in the Apple TV+ original series Palm Royale, which also stars Kristin Wiig, Alison Janney, Ricky Martin, and Laura Dern. Her role in Juror #2 , reported to be Eastwood's final movie , is unclear at this time.

The upcoming film is a Warner Bros. thriller. It centers around Justin Kemp, a family man who, "while serving as a juror in a high-profile murder trial, finds himself struggling with a serious moral dilemma ... one he could use to sway the jury verdict and potentially convict - or free - the wrong killer." According to Collider , Hoult will take on the role of Kemp, with Collette playing the district attorney and Basso in talks to star as the man on trial .

Eastwood will direct the film from a screenplay by first-time screenwriter Jonathan Abrams. Adam Goodman ( Dune ), Matt Skiena ( The Lego Movie ), Tim Moore ( Sully ), and Jessica Meier ( Richard Jewell ) are attached as producers, with Ellen Goldsmith-Vein ( The Maze Runner ) and Jeremy Bell ( Escape Plan ) serving as the film's executive producers. According to sources who spoke to The Hollywood Reporter , the film will be Eastwood's last. Although the legendary actor hasn't confirmed the reports, sources told the outlet Eastwood "wanted to find one last project in order to be able to ride off into the sunset with his head held high."

Juror #2 kicked off filming in Savannah, Georgia last month. A premiere date has not yet been announced.