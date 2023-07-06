Open in App
WRAL

Phillips Farm has some summer family fun

2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Fayetteville, NC newsLocal Fayetteville, NC
Viral Cookie Sensation – Crumbl Cookies – Opening July 14 in Fayetteville
Fayetteville, NC1 day ago
Bahama Breeze Island Grill coming to Fayetteville; now under construction at Cross Creek Mall
Fayetteville, NC1 day ago
Cumberland County Animal Services waives adoption fees
Fayetteville, NC2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
State Farmers Market hosts Peach Day July 13, including a peach dessert contest
Raleigh, NC2 days ago
Benefit Sandwich Sale Held to Support Funeral Expenses for Mr. Jaequon G. Matthews
Elizabethtown, NC2 days ago
Services set across county
Clinton, NC1 day ago
Baldwin Branch Commemorating Boykin’s 11th Anniversary
Elizabethtown, NC3 days ago
Food Lion Deals July 5-11
Raleigh, NC5 days ago
Here's what's happening this weekend in the Triangle
Raleigh, NC1 day ago
Private school asked to repay scholarship money
Fayetteville, NC2 days ago
5 top spots for burgers in Raleigh
Raleigh, NC1 day ago
Raleigh Housing Authority seeks input for Heritage Park redevelopment
Raleigh, NC2 days ago
Celebrating North Carolina Peaches
Candor, NC1 day ago
1,700 NC child care centers expected to close, 155K kids impacted when American Rescue Plan funding ends in September
Raleigh, NC1 day ago
Downed tree impacts traffic on NC 87
Elizabethtown, NC1 day ago
Multiple lightning strikes spark house fires, evacuations in Cary
Cary, NC22 minutes ago
Lock and Dam Two in Elizabethtown to close for about a month
Elizabethtown, NC1 day ago
The cities with the most expensive homes in the Fayetteville, North Carolina metro area
Fayetteville, NC2 days ago
Apex's 'fireball finale' scared some at annual fireworks display
Apex, NC4 days ago
City of Fayetteville reinstates fares for bus rides
Fayetteville, NC3 days ago
Holy Ghost Tent Revival held
Dillon, SC4 days ago
'Complete chaos:' Bystanders help rescue victims after crash sends 4 adults, 1 child to the hospital
Garner, NC13 hours ago
Family of four forced out after lightning strike causes house fire in north Raleigh
Raleigh, NC1 day ago
Salvation Army Headquarters Construction
Fayetteville, NC1 day ago
Fayetteville’s Fire Department has added four new medications to help during service calls
Fayetteville, NC1 day ago
I-40 from US 70 in Garner closed until Monday
Garner, NC23 hours ago
Bennettsville man airlifted to hospital following July 4th firework incident
Bennettsville, SC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy