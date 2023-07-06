Open in App
Tacoma’s Pride celebration starts Friday. Here’s what to know about festival, traffic

By Rosemary Montalvo,

2 days ago

The second week of Tacoma’s month-long Pride celebrations is set for this weekend.

Although June is typically recognized as Pride month, the City of Tacoma proclaimed the month of July as Tacoma’s Pride month during the City Council meeting on June 27.

The Tacoma Pride Festival is an annual event hosted by the Rainbow Center , a nonprofit organization in Tacoma that provides resources for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, two-spirit and allied community.

Events will feature awards, flag-raising ceremony, comedy shows and more.

LGBTQ+ Community Pride awards and Flag Raising

The celebration will kick off with the LGBTQ+ Community Pride awards and Flag Raising on Friday, July 7, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Pantages Theatre, 901 Broadway.

The event will recognize “individuals, community-based organizations and businesses who have exhibited exemplary leadership or service to the LGBTQ+ community,” according to the Tacoma Pride website.

Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards will raise the Pride flag over Tacoma City Hall after the awards ceremony.

Pride celebration

The Tacoma Pride Festival will be held Saturday, July 8 from noon to 8 p.m. at Pacific Avenue between South 7th street and South 9th street.

The festival will have a beer garden, queer and BIPOC entertainment and a Makers Market. The event is free and open to all ages. Entrance to the festival is at South 9th street and Pacific Avenue.

Block Party at The Mix

The Tacoma Pride Block Party will be Saturday, July 8, from noon to 2 a.m. at The Mix at 635 St. Helens Ave.

The event will have multiple DJ sets, drag performances throughout the day and food vendors.

Entrance to the block party is $35. It is a 21-plus event.

Queer Interfaith Celebration

The Queer Interfaith Celebration is free and will be held Sunday, July 9, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Todd Field at the University of Puget Sound.

Street closures and traffic impacts

The Tacoma Pride festival will cause several street closures on Saturday, July 8, from 5 a.m. to 3 a.m. The event will close Pacific Avenue between South 9th street and South 7th street; Court A between South 9th street and past South 8th Street; A street between South 9th street and South 8th street; and South 8th street between Pacific Avenue and A street.

Parking for the Tacoma Pride Festival will be limited.

St. Helens Avenue will be closed between South 7th street and South Baker Street on Saturday, July 8, from 5 a.m. to 3 a.m. for the Mix Pride Block Party.

Visit the Tacoma Pride website for a list of all of the events happening this month.

