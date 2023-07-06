Mysterious blue laser that lit up Grace Cathedral is coming back

The Fairmont San Francisco, pictured above, will shine a 720-foot light beam from a laser cannon mounted on its roof onto the stained glass windows at the historic cathedral from sundown to sunrise on July 27, 28 and 29. Courtesy Fairmont San Francisco

After a test run with confusingly coincidental origins, a massive blue laser will once again light up Grace Cathedral this month.

Illuminate — the arts nonprofit that lit up the Bay Bridge — and the Fairmont San Francisco announced on Thursday that the hotel will shine a 720-foot light beam from a laser cannon mounted on its roof onto the stained glass windows at the historic cathedral from sundown to sunrise on July 27, 28 and 29.

The organization and the hotel previously tested the installation , known as "Window," in May leading to social media speculation that Steven Zhu — the San Francisco native and EDM artist who performs under the moniker ZHU — was promoting a series of shows at Grace Cathedral later that month.

But his press team said the lengthy laser was merely a coincidence, and Illuminate said at the time they were testing a potential art installation.

The installation is now a reality, as part of Illuminate's "Summer of Awe" series. For Pride Weekend, the nonprofit cast a double rainbow over Market Street. This week, "loveAbove" is shining red, white and blue lasers from atop Sutro Tower.

Ben Davis, Illuminate's founder and CEO, said in a news release that Grace Cathedral's "Grace Light" installation paved the way for the nonprofit and the cathedral to collaborate once more.

In March, Illuminate's most notable installation went dark. "The Bay Lights" turned off after lighting the Bay Bridge for 10 years, initially in celebration of its 75th anniversary. The nonprofit said it needs $11 million to install new ones on the iconic span, and the listing for a $1 million crowdfunding campaign said donors have contributed $6 million of the $10 million the organization is seeking from philanthropists.

Those new lights would be visible to Bay Bridge drivers, officials from Illuminate said.

"We are framing the return of Bay Lights as a philanthropic choice. We believe the people of the region will respond accordingly," Davis told The Examiner at the time.