Dave’s World: longtime coach/ biology teacher Dave Wik retires

Dave Wik has been a mainstay in the Monticello community for many years, 31 to be exact. He spent the first eight years of that time as an assistant coach before spending the last 23 as a head coach for the boys cross country and track and field teams. On top of that, he’s also been a biology teacher.

Being a teacher and a coach was in Wik’s DNA, “that was the vision heading into the profession,” said Wik. “I had an enjoyment of science but obviously my sports background was big. So I always knew I wanted to teach and coach. So for me, it seemed second nature to be able to do that because I was a student-athlete.”

Being in a classroom and then heading outside to participate in sports was Wik’s normal. So the transition from student-athlete to teacher-coach was natural for him. And after spending the last 31 years in the Monticello school district, he called it a career this spring.

It was an accumulation of a lot of things that went into the decision to retire, “it’s just kind of time,” said Wik. “There’s some other things I would like to do while I’m still healthy… there’s other things that I still want to do and stay active with. But at the same time back off from some of the commitments and responsibilities that come with full-time jobs.”

He got the best of both worlds as the coach for both teams. He was a sprinter and jumper as a student-athlete and got into distance running later in life. So for Wik, it was refreshing to be able to work with different types of athletes when it came to the two different sports he coached.

Under Wik, both the cross country and track and field teams found plenty of success, most recently, the cross country teams finished second and eighth at the state meet the previous two years while the boys track team took fifth place at the state tournament in Wik’s last season with the team.

Despite having a lot of good teams over the years, winning wasn’t the bottom line for Wik as a coach.

“I’ve never been that driven about championships and winning. It’s been about development and kids getting better and enjoying the sport. So kids going to college or kids coming back to run the Monticello 5k, that’s just as fulfilling for me,” said Wik. “Certainly we enjoy the victories too that have come with it,” Wik also mentioned.

Monticello had some really good teams in the early 2000s that made long-awaited returns to the state tournament. Most recently, the 4x400 team that set the school record and was the Class AA state champions at the track and field state meet at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

“It’s been a nice career with those things, but it’s the relationships and all the great kids and families you get to work with throughout the years,” said Wik.

Wik said it’s a bit bittersweet and he’s returning for one last cross country season since he didn’t get to have his last dance with that squad like he got to appreciate with the track and field team.

Bo Beucler, a 2023 MHS graduate and track athlete really appreciated his time under Wik, “it’s been great. One of the hardest things about track is knowing what you’re capable of and he’s really good at communicating with athletes. He does a good job of pushing us hard but not too hard to where we can get injured,” said Beucler.

For one of their workouts, dubbed ‘The Big Daddy,’ Wik had shirts printed out for the team that said ‘Wik’s last lap,” hinting towards his retirement before it was officially announced.

He leaves behind a great program and said that he knows that it will continue to be in good hands after him with all the people they currently have in place.