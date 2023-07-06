Open in App
Homer Fire Department celebrating 150 years of service with public ceremony

By Samantha Rich,

2 days ago

HOMER, NY – ( WIVT/WBGH ) The Homer Fire Department is celebrating a significant milestone, 150 years of protecting the community.

To commemorate this achievement, the fire department is hosting the annual Central NY’s Firefighters Association (CNYFA) Convention. They are inviting the public to join them on July 22 for a day full of activities. Those in attendance will be able to enjoy ceremonies, historical presentations, and entertainment for all ages. The event will also feature CNYFA’s annual horse racing competition and a grand convention parade throughout the village.

The event is open to the public at 11:00 a.m.

