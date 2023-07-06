Open in App
Old Colesville Bridge to be demolished

By Roy Santa Croce,

2 days ago



COLESVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A bridge across the Susquehanna that was built back in 1890 is getting torn down.

The Old Center Village Bridge in Colesville hasn’t been used since 1990.

Broome County executive Jason Garnar says that the bridge has become a dilapidated eye sore that is beyond repair.

He says that estimations to fix the bridge are over $7,000,000 compared to the several hundred thousands of dollars to demolish it.

Garnar says that the county asked if the Town of Colesville wanted to take ownership of the bridge, but the town did not show interest.

Garnar says, “We’ve certainly consulted the Town of Colesville on this and like I said, we offered the bridge to them if they wanted to use it for any particular reason, and they don’t. We talked to them about the tear down of the bridge and they’re supportive of our plans to do that.”

The eye sore runs parallel with the new route over the Susquehanna River on Old Bridge Street. Garnar reiterates that the dilapidated bridge is not safe for people to walk on.

He says that the county will handle the demolition and expects it to be removed sometime in the next year.

