Damian Lillard's Agent Breaks Silence On The Calls He's Made To Other Teams Interested In The Star

Damian Lillard remains a hot topic in the NBA after he requested a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers. The All-Star point guard has made it clear he wants to join the Miami Heat, yet the Floridian team is unable to find a way to land Lillard.

His agent reportedly called several teams around the NBA , warning them against trading for Lillard. The Miami Heat are his preferred destination and everybody is working to get him to Kaseya Center ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season. Aaron Goodwin, Lillard's agent, broke his silence on this situation, confirming he called some teams.

"I do what I should for my client. Some teams I did call. Other teams have called me. It's a respectful relationship with most teams. Truthfully, he wants to play in Miami. Period," he said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

Goodwin makes it clear that Dame has only one team in sight despite interest from other organizations like the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers. After many years in Portland, Lillard decided it was time for him to try his luck somewhere else and he's keen to join the Miami Heat.

The Floridian team just played in the NBA Finals, and with Dame on the roster, they will be a big candidate to win it all next season. Miami still has work to do to unlock this deal with the Blazers, who won't let Lillard go for a little return.

The Miami Heat Are Still Unable To Find A Trade For Lillard

Meanwhile, the Heat are still trying to find a way to land Lillard. They reportedly need a third team to unlock the deal with the Portland Trail Blazers. The San Antonio Spurs and Brooklyn Nets could be used as the third wheel to complete this move, but more teams could join the mix and complete the biggest trade of the summer.

Just like James Harden, Lillard is patiently waiting to see what's next for him. The Beard is reportedly favoring a move to the Los Angeles Clippers , and Lillard is set to go to the East Coast.

