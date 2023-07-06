Open in App
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Where is the cheapest place to live in Illinois?

By Blake Dietz,

2 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As mortgage rates continue to climb, the total cost of purchasing a home is on the forefront of buyers’ minds.

We all know the Chicagoland area is one of the more expensive places in the state to live, but where can homebuyers find deals in Illinois?

Well, you’re going to have to travel a bit south. According to data from Realtor.com , Greene County is the cheapest place to live in Illinois.

The median price for a home in Greene County is just $51,350, a steal compared to the state average of $321,150.

Greene County is located in the southwest region of Illinois, near the Missouri border and about an hour north of St. Louis.

The county is rather rural. With a population of 11,651, Greene County ranks as the 82nd least populated county in Illinois.

The county seat, Carrollton, boasts 2,484 residents.

