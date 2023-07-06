Open in App
mynbc5.com

Burlington police arrest man for threatening cyclists, pedestrians with box cutter

By Michael Cusanelli,

2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Burlington, VT newsLocal Burlington, VT
Detectives investigate death of woman found in Burlington park
Burlington, VT14 hours ago
Randolph man dead after Roxbury chase, crash
Randolph, VT15 hours ago
Burlington police investigating body found at park
Burlington, VT1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Warren man charged with road rage incident
Winooski, VT1 day ago
Man cited for leaving dog muzzled, tied in hot car in South Burlington
South Burlington, VT1 day ago
Braintree man cited for leaving husky in hot car
South Burlington, VT1 day ago
Rutland County Sheriff expected to arrest Slate Ridge owner Daniel Banyai
Pawlet, VT1 day ago
3-year-old boy suffers life-threatening injuries at Smugglers’ Notch Resort
Cambridge, VT1 day ago
Woman’s body found in Burlington Park
Burlington, VT1 day ago
Police say man asked them to shoot him
Vernon, VT3 days ago
Investigation into Smuggs’ waterpark accident underway
Cambridge, VT1 day ago
After guilty plea, Burlington man awaits sentencing for embezzling from Blue Paddle Bistro
Burlington, VT2 days ago
Car hits moose on busy Burlington street
Burlington, VT4 days ago
Diesel tanker catches fire in Charlotte
Charlotte, VT3 days ago
Essex police log: June 26-July 2
Essex, VT22 hours ago
Masked castaways take over Vermont couple’s July 4 cruise
Burlington, VT1 day ago
Two arrested in Brattleboro for fentanyl, crack cocaine charges
Brattleboro, VT6 days ago
Fuel leaks into Lake Champlain from Burlington Bay
Burlington, VT1 day ago
Killington mudslide and flooding closes US Route 4 to traffic
Killington, VT1 day ago
VTF&W: South Burlington a hot spot for bears
South Burlington, VT2 days ago
Emergency intoxication treatment program ends, leaves gap in service
Morristown, VT1 day ago
Storm effects still lingering in central Vermont
Killington, VT12 hours ago
Plattsburgh Mayor's Cup kicks off Saturday
Plattsburgh, NY12 hours ago
4155 VT Rte 100 Eden, VT
Eden, VT2 days ago
Dr. Rosenberg restored mobility to hundreds
Middlebury, VT2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy