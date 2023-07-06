Burlington
Change location
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
mynbc5.com
Burlington police arrest man for threatening cyclists, pedestrians with box cutter
By Michael Cusanelli,2 days ago
By Michael Cusanelli,2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
‹
›
- 1Soccer star Megan Rapinoe to retire after NWSL season
- 26 dead after plane crashes in Southern California
- 31 killed, 3 hurt after gunman's NYC shooting spree
- 4Alexander Volkanovski stays UFC champ with TKO of Yair Rodriguez
- 5Head coach suspended 2 weeks in Northwestern
- 6Tenn. ban on gender-affirming care for minors can proceed, federal court rules
- 7Northern lights expected to be on full display over Alaska this week. Here's how to catch them.
- 8Carlos Alcaraz holds off Nicolas Jarry in dramatic Centre Court battle
© 2023 Particle Media.
Comments / 0