Police arrest motorcyclist accused of doing wheelies on Las Vegas Strip and riding through casino

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A motorcyclist is facing numerous charges after doing wheelies along Las Vegas Boulevard and riding through a casino, and on stairs and escalators.

Las Vegas Metropolitan police posted the arrest on one of the department’s social media accounts. It said R.A.I.D. officers took the man they referred to as the “reckless rider” into custody.

Photo of the man arrested on reckless driving charges. Photo provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

A photo of the unidentified motorcyclist showed him in handcuffs wearing a T-shirt with writing that says “Till the (expletive) wheels fall off.”

“The rider thought he would never get caught,” the police post stated.

The man, who was not identified by police, is facing the following charges:

3 felony counts of driver disobeying police officer, endangering person or property

4 gross misdemeanor counts of disregard for the safety of person or property

4 misdemeanor counts of reckless driving

1 felony count of assault with a deadly weapon

1 felony count of child abuse and/or neglect

1 felony count of coercion with force or threat of force

Officers in R.A.I.D. (Racing Apprehension and Intervention Department) go after reckless drivers.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.