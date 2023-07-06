Open in App
8 News Now

Police arrest motorcyclist accused of doing wheelies on Las Vegas Strip and riding through casino

By Caroline Bleakley,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HdX59_0nILMRkY00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A motorcyclist is facing numerous charges after doing wheelies along Las Vegas Boulevard and riding through a casino, and on stairs and escalators.

Las Vegas Metropolitan police posted the arrest on one of the department’s social media accounts. It said R.A.I.D. officers took the man they referred to as the “reckless rider” into custody.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F11Zy_0nILMRkY00
Photo of the man arrested on reckless driving charges. Photo provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

A photo of the unidentified motorcyclist showed him in handcuffs wearing a T-shirt with writing that says “Till the (expletive) wheels fall off.”

“The rider thought he would never get caught,” the police post stated.

The man, who was not identified by police, is facing the following charges:

  • 3 felony counts of driver disobeying police officer, endangering person or property
  • 4 gross misdemeanor counts of disregard for the safety of person or property
  • 4 misdemeanor counts of reckless driving
  • 1 felony count of assault with a deadly weapon
  • 1 felony count of child abuse and/or neglect
  • 1 felony count of coercion with force or threat of force

Officers in R.A.I.D. (Racing Apprehension and Intervention Department) go after reckless drivers.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Las Vegas, NV newsLocal Las Vegas, NV
Woman hit, killed after walking into road while intoxicated, Las Vegas police say
Las Vegas, NV14 hours ago
Man identified after riding dirt bike through casino
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Man in custody after allegedly stealing vehicle near Las Vegas Strip then barricading himself with gun
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Motorcyclist dead after crashing into parked semi-trailer in North Las Vegas, police say
North Las Vegas, NV16 hours ago
Car thefts continue to plague Las Vegas valley
North Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
California trio arrested for alleged stabbing at Las Vegas Strip hotel
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Man dead after shooting near north end of Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Man shot, killed in Historic West Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Car thefts up 88% in northwest Las Vegas Valley
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
2 Las Vegas residents accused of running drug conspiracy involving juvenile
Las Vegas, NV12 hours ago
Las Vegas police arrest man suspected of reckless driving resulting in woman’s death
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Las Vegas police locate previously missing 9-year-old boy
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Police release photos of 2 accused in suspected Las Vegas road rage shooting that injured girl, 6, and her father
North Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
North Las Vegas police search for man accused in June robbery
North Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Friend of Las Vegas homicide victim called police for welfare check, on hold for hour
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
‘We have to know if somebody’s telling or not’: Jail calls between brothers following Las Vegas middle school shooting released
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
‘He’s got to move fast,’ Bus where Las Vegas man was stabbed 33 times did not pull over for 4 minutes
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
North Las Vegas police: Suspect shot man, girl over fender-bender
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
6 dead after jet crashes from Las Vegas to California
Murrieta, CA18 hours ago
Two Las Vegas men charged with allegedly distributing meth using a juvenile
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Minor crash leads to Las Vegas road rage shooting, father and daughter undergo surgery, report says
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Driver accused of speeding, causing crash that killed 72-year-old woman
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Las Vegas man calls for harsher laws after he said fireworks burned his home down
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Las Vegas law firm offers reward for goose killer
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Man celebrating Fourth of July shot and killed, Las Vegas police investigating
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Child, father shot in possible road rage incident in North Las Vegas, police say
North Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Local restaurant parking lot sees uptick in car break-ins
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Substitute teacher sued for choking student with a cane
Las Vegas, NV23 hours ago
Illegal Fireworks: Las Vegas’ Most Guilty Zip Code
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy