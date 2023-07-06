Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
The News & Observer
It’s almost time for sunflowers at Dix Park. When blooms are expected & where to park
By Steven Matthews Jr.,
2 days ago
Summertime in Raleigh means sunflowers at Dorothea Dix Park.
After weeks of rain fall, the sunflowers in the park near downtown Raleigh are about to bloom. That means families and friends can visit the park to catch a glimpse of this annual beauty, and of course, take some selfies.
Before you go, here’s what you need to know about Dix Park’s sunflower field.
When will Dix Park’s sunflowers bloom?
Based on the weekly updates provided by Dix Park and the city of Raleigh, the sunflowers have started to bud. They are projected to bloom around next week, between July 9-15 .
No tickets are required. The Sunflower Field is free to enter.
When is Dix Park open to see sunflowers?
The Sunflower Field is open 7 days a week, from dusk to dawn.
Where do I park to see Dix Park’s sunflowers?
On the weekdays, use the gravel lot off Hunt Drive and the parking lot near Magnolia Room (1800 Umstead Drive.) During the weeknight and weekends, all parking lots at Dix Park are open for parking.
The best park entrance is the Hunt Drive entrance from Western Boulevard and Blair Drive. After parking, proceed to the Greenway and to Dix Park via Rocky Branch or the Centennial Bikeway Connector. To find the trail visit raleighnc.gov/find-a-trail .
Where is the accessibility parking at Dix Park’s sunflowers?
Accessibility parking will be available at 1800 Umstead Dr. (Magnolia Room). The path will lead into the picnic area and sunflower field.
Due to the condition of the area, some mobility issues may still be encountered due to the uneven pathways and surfaces. To learn more about accessibility at Dix Park, visit dorotheadixpark.org/accessibility
Can I take pictures of the sunflowers at Dix Park?
All professional photographers are welcome to have photo shoots at Dix Park, but all commercial photography requires a permit from the City of Raleigh. This is a one-year permit and covers all parks in Raleigh.
You can obtain this permit through the Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Resources Department. To apply for a permit, contact Kathryn Gebhardt at kathryn.gebhardt@raleighnc.gov or (919)996-4510.
Will there be food (and beer) at Dix Park?
On Fridays and Saturdays starting July 14 , there will be food trucks present at the Sunflower Field.
