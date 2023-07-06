Open in App
The News & Observer

It’s almost time for sunflowers at Dix Park. When blooms are expected & where to park

By Steven Matthews Jr.,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W7rMc_0nILMPz600

Summertime in Raleigh means sunflowers at Dorothea Dix Park.

After weeks of rain fall, the sunflowers in the park near downtown Raleigh are about to bloom. That means families and friends can visit the park to catch a glimpse of this annual beauty, and of course, take some selfies.

Before you go, here’s what you need to know about Dix Park’s sunflower field.

When will Dix Park’s sunflowers bloom?

Based on the weekly updates provided by Dix Park and the city of Raleigh, the sunflowers have started to bud. They are projected to bloom around next week, between July 9-15 .

Dix Park posts updates every Wednesday on dorotheadixpark.org/sunflowers .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OIUzu_0nILMPz600
Sam Vereschzagin and his wife, Diana, take a selfie at the Dix Park sunflower field on July 10. Scott Sharpe/ssharpe@newsobserver.com

Where are the sunflowers at Dix Park?

The Sunflower Field is located between Western Boulevard and Umstead Drive along Hunt Drive.

You can find a map of the park at dixpark.org/sites .

Do I need a ticket to see Dix Park’s sunflowers?

No tickets are required. The Sunflower Field is free to enter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rSHoW_0nILMPz600
Visitors observe blooming sunflowers at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, N.C., on July 20, 2021. Angelica Edwards/aedwards@newsobserver.com

When is Dix Park open to see sunflowers?

The Sunflower Field is open 7 days a week, from dusk to dawn.

Where do I park to see Dix Park’s sunflowers?

On the weekdays, use the gravel lot off Hunt Drive and the parking lot near Magnolia Room (1800 Umstead Drive.) During the weeknight and weekends, all parking lots at Dix Park are open for parking.

The best park entrance is the Hunt Drive entrance from Western Boulevard and Blair Drive. After parking, proceed to the Greenway and to Dix Park via Rocky Branch or the Centennial Bikeway Connector. To find the trail visit raleighnc.gov/find-a-trail .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2onluE_0nILMPz600
The sunflower display was canceled last year because of COVID crowd concerns. Dorothea Dix Park

Where is the accessibility parking at Dix Park’s sunflowers?

Accessibility parking will be available at 1800 Umstead Dr. (Magnolia Room). The path will lead into the picnic area and sunflower field.

Due to the condition of the area, some mobility issues may still be encountered due to the uneven pathways and surfaces. To learn more about accessibility at Dix Park, visit dorotheadixpark.org/accessibility

Can I take pictures of the sunflowers at Dix Park?

All professional photographers are welcome to have photo shoots at Dix Park, but all commercial photography requires a permit from the City of Raleigh. This is a one-year permit and covers all parks in Raleigh.

You can obtain this permit through the Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Resources Department. To apply for a permit, contact Kathryn Gebhardt at kathryn.gebhardt@raleighnc.gov or (919)996-4510.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08il06_0nILMPz600
Debra and Calvin Walker of Wake Forest, N.C. celebrate their 17th anniversary with a selfie in the sunflower field at Dix Park on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. File photo

Will there be food (and beer) at Dix Park?

On Fridays and Saturdays starting July 14 , there will be food trucks present at the Sunflower Field.

  • Fridays, July 14 & 21: 5-9 p.m.

  • Saturdays, July 15 & 22: 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. & 5-9 p.m.

During Saturday evenings, local artists will be playing acoustic music and beer will be provided by Trophy Brewing.

All dates and events are subject to change based off the flowers blooming and inclement weather.

What is not allowed at Dix Park’s sunflowers?

Here is a list of things that are not allowed at the Sunflower Field:

  • Picking/cutting the flowers

  • Eating the sunflower seeds

  • Off-leash pets

  • Outside alcoholic beverages

  • Smoking or vaping

  • Weapons of any kind

  • Littering

  • Drones or other aerial devices

More Information:

Here are other things to know about visiting Dix Park:

  • You will have to walk up hills, on uneven terrain, and through grass to get to the sunflowers.

  • The NC Department of Health and Human Services workers are in the park Monday-Friday.

  • Outdoor restrooms are located near the Sunflower Field and Magnolia Room.

  • Indoor restrooms are available in the Chapel during visitor hours (Saturday 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. and Sunday noon-5 p.m.)

  • The sunflower field serves as a massive pollinator habitat for bees, butterflies and other wildlife.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BhISY_0nILMPz600
A 2019 file photo shows a bee working on one of the open sunflower blossoms at Dix Park on Monday, July 8, 2019 in Raleigh, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F658v_0nILMPz600
The field of sunflowers at Dix Park in Raleigh. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kRp4g_0nILMPz600
A bee works its way across the bloom of one of the thousands of sunflowers blooming at Raleigh’s Dorothea Dix Park, Sunday, July 10, 2022. Scott Sharpe/ssharpe@newsobserver.com

