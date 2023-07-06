Blast from the past sports: July 2023

50 YEARS AGO: THURSDAY, JULY 5, 1973

Local amateur golfers were shooting for the junior golf crown. After the fourth round of the Junior Amateur League golf competition, the Monticello squad moved into second place behind Willmar.

Mark Frie shot a team-low 75 for Monti while Scoot Hill chipped in a 78. Willmar beat Monticello by four strokes at the Willmar meet as Monti moved into second place with one round to go.

25 YEARS AGO: THURSDAY, JULY 2, 1998

Paul Herda started a pole vaulting club.. The former substitute teacher used to give tips on pole vaulting at whatever school he was working at. Monticello Community Education, Herda was able to put on a bi-weekly camp that ran throughout the summer. He also taught classes through St. John’s, the College of St. Benedict, Minnetonka, Sauk Rapids and St. Cloud Tech high schools and ran clinics though the Minnesota State High School League, the University of Minnesota and St. Cloud State University.

10 YEARS AGO: THURSDAY, JULY 4, 2013

Birk Olson was named MVP of a high school All-Star football game. Olson recorded 8 tackles and was named the MVP of the North squad during the annual high school football all-star game.“It was a blast,” said Olson.