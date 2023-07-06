Woman’s Hack for Using Sunscreen as Makeup Is Totally Brilliant

The summertime is the perfect season to spend time by the beach, the ocean , or the pool . But we aren't participating in any outdoor activities without applying sunscreen first, am I right?

Beach babe Ellie agrees, as she loves to spend hours on end at the beach, but applying makeup and sunscreen would be too much for her acne-prone skin to handle, so she came up with a genius idea to get the best of both worlds. Let's check it out!

This is actually a good look, although she mentions in the video that it feels a little cakey. At least she's protected from the sun's UVA and UVB rays.

Since she's a surfer, she needs a sunscreen that is water-resistant and that will last for a few hours. That being said, she uses the brand Sun Zapper's zinc sticks in the shades light skin tone, dark skin tone, and pink, which will serve as concealer, contour, and blush.

She also uses EltaMD UV Daily Tinted Broad-Spectrum SPF 40 to swap for a liquid foundation.

First, Ellie applies the concealer to hide any blemishes, as well as under her eyes to cover any dark circles and her nose, and I must say the coverage is pretty good.

Next, she applies the tinted sunscreen to blend everything out.

Then she uses the darker zinc stick as a contour and applies it to the cheekbones, jawline, the sides of the nose, and around the forehead and blends it out.

Last but not least, she applies the pink zinc stick as a blush on the apples of her cheeks and a little on her lips.

You can also complete the final look by applying waterproof mascara.

And voilà, it looks sun-kissed, glowy, and beachy.

