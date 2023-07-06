Open in App
Update: Suspect sought in killing of Brazilian national Matheus Gaidos in Oakland is arrested

By CBS San Francisco,

2 days ago

Flower delivery ends in deadly shooting outside Oakland apartment building 02:24

OAKLAND -- Police have arrested a suspect being sought in the June 21 fatal shooting of Brazilian national Matheus Gaidos in Oakland.

Oakland Police said in a press statement Thursday that Eric Locelvira was arrested in Chicago, and credited "the collaborative efforts of OPD Homicide Investigators and the US Marshals."

The arrest comes a week after police released photos of the two people being sought in the case.

Police said the Alameda County District Attorney's Office has already filed murder charges against Locelvira in the case.

Investigators had also been seeking help in identifying and locating a woman who was also walking in the area prior to the shooting of Gaidos, which happened at about 6:30 p.m. in the 400 block of 26th Street in Oakland's Koreatown. Gaidos was working his job delivering flowers to an apartment building when he had a confrontation with a person who shot him.

Gaidos had moved to the U.S. about five years ago and was set to return to Brazil in less than two months, family members told Brazil's Record News Internacional. His aunt told Record he had moved to the San Francisco Bay Area to escape violence in Brazil.

Matheus Gaidos Isabel Martines/Facebook

Police and CrimeStoppers of Oakland were offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact the Oakland Police Department's Homicide Unit at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.

