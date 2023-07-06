Open in App
The Detroit Free Press

Scattered thunderstorms expected across southeast Michigan

By Marina Johnson, Detroit Free Press,

2 days ago
After a day of cloudy and gloomy skies, thunderstorms will soon roll in across southeast Michigan.

According to the National Weather Service, widely scattered to numerous thunderstorms are expected as a cold front pushes through the southeast Michigan area.

The storm will move from west-northwest to east-southeast at 35 mph.

Storms are not expected to be severe but more intense storms could cause higher gusts of wind reaching 50 mph and possible hail.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected after 4 p.m. and before 8 p.m. with a 60% chance of precipitation. While mostly cloudy, the weather could reach a high of 80 degrees and a low of 64 degrees.

Impacted counties may include Wayne, Washtenaw, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Lenawee, Monroe, and St. Clair.

