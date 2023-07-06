Happy birthday, Frida Kahlo! 5 facts about the Mexican icon

Frida Kahlo was born 116 years ago today. The Mexican painter and artist is known for multiple things, including her colorful style, incredible quotes, and powerful self-portraits. She’s an artist that remains as enigmatic and appealing as ever.

To commemorate her birthday, we’ve compiled some facts about her life, which was eventful, layered, and as complex as her art. Scroll down to learn more below:

RELATED:

Her true fame began after her death Frida Kahlo was an artist all of her life, gaining recognition in Mexico and on an international level. Still, it wasn’t until her work was rediscovered years after her death that the “Fridamania” began in earnest, transforming Kahlo into an icon and one of the most beloved figures in the entire world. GettyImages

She was affected by her health over the course of her entire life Kahlo’s life was greatly impacted by tragedy and pain. When she was six years old, she had polio, a disease that affected her development and stunted the growth of one of her legs. When she was 18, she was involved in a dangerous bus accident that left her gravely injured, resulting in chronic pain for the rest of her life and in the inability to bear children. GettyImages

Her condition shaped her style Kahlo’s art was greatly impacted by her health condition. Following her car crash, Kahlo’s mother installed a mirror at the top of Kahlo’s bed, which was used in the making of many of her iconic self-portraits. “I paint self-portraits because I am so often alone, because I am the person I know best,” she said of her work. GettyImages

An unflinching look at her pain Kahlo’s artwork is surreal but also deeply personal. The artist often painted one of the things that pained her the most: the inability to have kids. In various self-portraits, Kahlo includes her miscarriages, resulting in powerful and unique pieces of art. GettyImages