Open in App
TexansDaily

NFL Betting Odds: Texans Favored For Top Pick In NFL Draft?

By David Harrison,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xLfNY_0nILLSb400

The Houston Texans were the odds on favorite for all of last season to land the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft.

All the way up to the win that ultimately led to the Chicago Bears taking the top spot every mock draft from preseason to early January had the Texans in the lead off position.

Now, with two of the first three picks this April headed to Houston, it turns out the franchise will get another crack at picking first.

At least if Pro Football Focus’ recent win/loss projections are to believed.

According to PFF, DraftKings has the Texans sitting at an over/under line of 6.5 wins and the popular rating site’s money is on the under.

But it’s not by much as they project Houston to win 5.93 games which would either round down to five or up to six in the real world.

Both of those, of course, would fall below the 6.5 win line and make anyone taking the under a winner.

So, in a season that many hope will lay the ground work for what will eventually become a revitalization of the Texans franchise, there may be a silver lining for those who take the under and then anxiously await to see what top player or draft capital haul the team gets in exchange for the pick.

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen .

Want even more Houston Texans news? Check out the SI.com team page here.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Houston, TX newsLocal Houston, TX
This Cowboys-Falcons Trade Sends Big-Time Playmaker To Dallas
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Major $20.5million program to give Americans $500 in monthly direct payments for a year and a half – check eligibility
Houston, TX2 days ago
This meme is ‘depressingly accurate’ when it comes to Houston chain restaurants
Houston, TX4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Jalen Hurts sends clear message about the Super Bowl
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Seahawks Among NFL's Elite in QB Stability Rankings
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Hail Texas
Tomball, TX2 days ago
Imagine “Risking” $40 In A Slot Machine … Then Hitting A Jackpot For More Than $10 Million!
North Las Vegas, NV13 hours ago
Rockets Trade For Hawks’ Clint Capela In Bold Scenario
Houston, TX2 days ago
Spy Photos Reveal the 2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 in Detroit
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Fred VanVleet Feels 'Pressure' To Lead Young Rockets Following Free Agency Signing
Houston, TX14 hours ago
Texans' Hiring of Coach DeMeco Ryans 'A Steal' According to 49ers All-Pro Trent Williams
Houston, TX13 hours ago
The Race to Save Texas’ Failed Megabridge
Corpus Christi, TX4 days ago
5 Leading Houston Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurants
Houston, TX1 day ago
Andy Reid Recruited 1 Player To Chiefs This Offseason
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
'Thank You Houston': Former Rockets Guard Josh Christopher Says Farewell
Houston, TX2 days ago
This Infamous Florida Restaurant Looks Unassuming, but Inside, Over 1 Million Dollars Hangs from the Ceiling and Walls
Destin, FL25 days ago
Seattle Tops NFL's Quarterback Stability Rankings
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Chiefs HC Andy Reid had convincing sales pitch for free-agent linebacker
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Chicago Billionaire Relocates His Business to Florida and Buys a $106 Million Florida Home, Citing "Traditional Values"
Miami, FL24 days ago
Houston Rockets Announce Signings Of Jeff Green, Jock Landale, Fred VanVleet
Houston, TX1 day ago
Former UCLA Standout Guard Inks New Deal with Houston Rockets
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy