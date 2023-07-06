NFL Betting Odds: Texans Favored For Top Pick In NFL Draft?

The Houston Texans were the odds on favorite for all of last season to land the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft.

All the way up to the win that ultimately led to the Chicago Bears taking the top spot every mock draft from preseason to early January had the Texans in the lead off position.

Now, with two of the first three picks this April headed to Houston, it turns out the franchise will get another crack at picking first.

At least if Pro Football Focus’ recent win/loss projections are to believed.

According to PFF, DraftKings has the Texans sitting at an over/under line of 6.5 wins and the popular rating site’s money is on the under.

But it’s not by much as they project Houston to win 5.93 games which would either round down to five or up to six in the real world.

Both of those, of course, would fall below the 6.5 win line and make anyone taking the under a winner.

So, in a season that many hope will lay the ground work for what will eventually become a revitalization of the Texans franchise, there may be a silver lining for those who take the under and then anxiously await to see what top player or draft capital haul the team gets in exchange for the pick.

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen .

Want even more Houston Texans news? Check out the SI.com team page here.