Baylor Football picked sixth in Preseason Big 12 Poll

By Eric Kelly,

2 days ago

WACO, TX ( FOX 44 ) — The Baylor Football team will start the season in the top half of the Big 12 Conference, at least according to the media members that cover the conference. This was reflected in the conference’s preseason poll, in which the Bears were picked to finish sixth.

The preseason poll is the first in the new look Big 12 Conference, which now includes 14 schools after the official addition of BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF on July 1st. Of those four new members, the Golden Knights were picked to finish tops amongst them, as they find themselves at the number eight spot in the poll.

For Dave Aranda and company, they drop five spots from their position in last year’s poll, in which they were picked to finish atop the conference.

This year, that preseason favorite distinction goes to the University of Texas, as the Longhorns were picked by the media to win the conference, finishing with 28 more points than second place Kansas State.

The full Preseason Big 12 Football Poll looks like this:

  1. Texas (41) – 886
  2. Kansas State (14) – 858
  3. Oklahoma (4) – 758
  4. Texas Tech (4) – 729
  5. TCU (3) – 727
  6. Baylor – 572
  7. Oklahoma State (1) -470
  8. UCF – 463
  9. Kansas – 461
  10. Iowa State – 334
  11. BYU – 318
  12. Houston – 215
  13. Cincinnati – 202
  14. West Virginia – 129
