UPI News

Look: Stuck dog rescued from between two Los Angeles buildings

By Ben Hooper,

2 days ago

July 6 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Los Angeles rescued a dog who became stuck in the narrow space between two buildings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CtVi2_0nILK7Uv00
LAFD/Instagram

The Los Angeles Fire Department said the dog, named Ziggi, apparently was spooked by fireworks and ran into the narrow space and became wedged in.

"Ziggi was stuck in there pretty good," the dog's owner, Barry Koven, told KTLA-TV . "We pulled her up and then she went back down. I thought I was going to lose her. She brings a lot of happiness to me. She doesn't deserve to die in a wall."

The Fire Department shared a series of photos on Instagram showing firefighters rescuing Ziggi from above the opening between the buildings.

The department said Ziggi "did not have any apparent injuries."

