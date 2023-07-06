Open in App
weather.gov

Special Marine Warning issued for Volusia-Brevard County Line to Sebastian Inlet 0-20 nm by NWS

2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Are You Being Followed? 'Bank Jugging' Crime Wave Sweeps Central Florida
Ocoee, FL18 days ago
Florida Teen Turns Violent After Being Refused A Ride to the Video Game Store
Palm Coast, FL19 days ago
Former CEO sentenced to 27 months for distributing fentanyl and oxycodone and defrauding DEA
Port Orange, FL18 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy