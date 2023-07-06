Open in App
Action News Jax

Help stuff the truck to support dogs in need at Putnam County Animal Control

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff,

2 days ago

Calling the community for its help. All hands on deck.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office will face off against Fire Rescue Local 3529 once again and for a great cause.

Putnam County Animal Control is in need of dog food and blankets for the dogs currently at their facility. So, what better way to help than to hold a food drive? The event will go through Mon., Jul. 31.

“The hose draggers in the building across from the parking lot pulled in a last minute win from the jaws of defeat the last time we had a dog food drive,” a PCSO social media post promoting the event said. “But that’s OK, we’re not letting that deter us and we are asking our friends and followers to help us.”

Donation locations include:

  • Main office - 130 Orie Griffin Blvd.
  • West end office - Interlachen Jr. - Sr. High School (just past JROTC building)
  • East end office - old Miller Middle Campus in Crescent City

PCSO said that they realize they are outnumbered by locations as there are more fire stations around the county. But the sheriff’s office says they are not deterred.

“In the end the winners are the lost and abandoned dogs awaiting adoption.,” the social media post said. “Your donations are greatly appreciated and stay tuned because we’re pretty sure there will be some more trash talking throughout the month (between the sheriff’s office and fire rescue department of course).

Donations will be accepted Monday through Friday that the sheriff’s office locations from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. If someone is not at the west end or east end offices, please drop off your donations by the door. Someone will pick it up and place it inside.

“To be nice -- we’ll also tell you the drop-off locations for fire rescue include the main station -- 120 Orie Griffin Blvd., Palatka, Mary Wisham Park in Interlachen and the Satsuma fire station,” PCSO said.

To be fair, here is Putnam County Fire Rescue Local 3529′s Facebook flyer as well. Action News Jax is not taking any sides here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23cG7X_0nILINbi00

Drop-off locations for PCFR include:

  • Station 7 - 170 S. County Road 315. (Interlachen)
  • Station 11 - 130 Orie Griffin Blvd. (Palatka)
  • Station 23 - 103 S. First St. (Satsuma)

