We Understand Why Christen Harper Was Named Co-Rookie of the Year After Looking at These 8 Photos From Barbados

Christen Harper just wrapped up her third SI Swimsuit photo shoot and each year keeps getting better and better. The Southern California native, who is engaged to Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, co-won the Swim Search open casting call in 2021 after her photo shoot with Yu Tsai in Atlantic City, N.J. She traveled to Barbados the following year and was named co-Rookie of the Year. Harper returned to the magazine this May and was photographed by Amanda Pratt in Dominica .

“The location was stunning. I had never even heard of Dominica [before my photo shoot]. It was just so jungly and green and lush and beautiful. It’s one of the most beautiful places I’ve ever been,” she told SI Swimsuit about her latest feature. “And we got to go under a waterfall which was really cool. It kind of made the whole shoot a little more moody. Every year has its own magic that keeps it exciting and fresh.”

The 30-year-old stars in reality series, Women of the League, and recently designed a swimwear line with B Swim.

Below are eight of our favorite photos from her sophomore SI Swimsuit feature with Ben Watts.

