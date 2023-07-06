Open in App
Sports Illustrated Swim

We Understand Why Christen Harper Was Named Co-Rookie of the Year After Looking at These 8 Photos From Barbados

By Ananya Panchal,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XTlqj_0nILICtj00

Christen Harper just wrapped up her third SI Swimsuit photo shoot and each year keeps getting better and better. The Southern California native, who is engaged to Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, co-won the Swim Search open casting call in 2021 after her photo shoot with Yu Tsai in Atlantic City, N.J. She traveled to Barbados the following year and was named co-Rookie of the Year. Harper returned to the magazine this May and was photographed by Amanda Pratt in Dominica .

“The location was stunning. I had never even heard of Dominica [before my photo shoot]. It was just so jungly and green and lush and beautiful. It’s one of the most beautiful places I’ve ever been,” she told SI Swimsuit about her latest feature. “And we got to go under a waterfall which was really cool. It kind of made the whole shoot a little more moody. Every year has its own magic that keeps it exciting and fresh.”

The 30-year-old stars in reality series, Women of the League, and recently designed a swimwear line with B Swim.

Below are eight of our favorite photos from her sophomore SI Swimsuit feature with Ben Watts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10KGti_0nILICtj00

Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qfep5_0nILICtj00

Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M4sOm_0nILICtj00

Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FBMqP_0nILICtj00

Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0idBJ4_0nILICtj00

Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ScIkc_0nILICtj00

Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oJXrv_0nILICtj00

Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1geNFa_0nILICtj00

Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Make sure to follow SI Swimsuit on YouTube!

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Kendall Jenner Rocks Crop Top On Date With Bad Bunny In LA: Photo
Thousand Oaks, CA21 days ago
9-Foot invaders from outer space or something else?
Las Vegas, NV27 days ago
Melissa Gorga pumps gas in sexy monokini and see-through rainbow gown
New York City, NY10 days ago
Imagine “Risking” $40 In A Slot Machine … Then Hitting A Jackpot For More Than $10 Million!
North Las Vegas, NV13 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy