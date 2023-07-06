Open in App
Americus Times-Recorder

Harvey named Accounting Technician at South Georgia Tech

By Ken Gustafson,

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FtH6o_0nILHuG800

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Dorothy Germany Harvey of Americus has been hired as an Accounting Technician for the South Georgia Technical College Americus campus, announced SGTC President Dr. John Watford recently.  She will report to Vice President of Administrative Services Lea Coe.

Harvey worked for Habitat for Humanity, Inc. as the lead support in Financial Resources Department for the past 18 years.  She has also worked with UHC, Inc. as a financial secretary assistant.   She is a two-time graduate of South Georgia Technical College.

She earned a cosmetology diploma from SGTC in October 1993 and then returned again and received her accounting diploma in December 2007.  In addition, Harvey also earned a Yellow Belt certification while at Habitat for Humanity in LEAN Production/Manufacturing, a business strategy to increase a company’s efficiency while reducing waste. Other certifications earned included: Information Security Awareness, Customer Service, Handling Sensitive Information and Internet Security.

As an Accounting Technician at South Georgia Tech, Harvey will be responsible for performing various paraprofessional accounting duties in the support of financial accounting processes.  She will act as a liaison for vendor management submitting forms to the State Accounting Office (SA)) and entering the new vendor information in the TeamWorks accounting software; and work with employees and SAO to resolve conflicts in the data submitted. Other duties will include: assisting with daily deposits, cashier functions, and entering routine financial transactions into account systems and processing requisitions in addition to other duties as assigned.

She is married to Eric Harvey and they have two grown children, Nikki Germany and Brandon (Ayana) Harvey and two grandchildren, Avery and Micah.  Dorothy attends Life Center Ministries.

The post Harvey named Accounting Technician at South Georgia Tech appeared first on Americus Times-Recorder .

