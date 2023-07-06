Downtown Oregon City events manager moves to Gladstone job

Marci Jory, who was most recently events manager for the Downtown Oregon City Association, started a new job as the economic development/tourism coordinator for the city of Gladstone.

Jory, whose role in Gladstone began on July 6, is expected to use her communication and marketing skills to create a vibrant program to support, maintain and grow all businesses in the city.

Gladstone Administrator Jacque Betz said one of the best takeaways from Jory’s interview was her enthusiasm to “create the reputation that Gladstone is a place where you want to do business.”

Previously the owner of a yoga studio, Jory earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology and social science from Portland State University and a master’s degree in health promotion and wellness from the California University of Pennsylvania. Betz said that Gladstone needed someone experienced in public involvement, economic development and community development.

“She is a motivational and purpose-driven change-maker with a demonstrated history of engaging communities with integrity and strong leadership skills,” Betz said of Jory. “She has a passionate work ethic and is creative at problem-solving with a pragmatic lens of engagement.”

Jory left the Downtown Oregon City Association with only one full-time employee, DOCA Operations & Retail Manager Wesley Hanson, who organized downtown’s first Pride event as a private citizen . DOCA Board Chair Kelli Upkeys said that DOCA didn’t sponsor the Pride event due to short staffing.

“Our board unanimously supports the Pride event, unfortunately we don’t have the bandwidth to sponsor another event with our staffing,” Upkeys said.

Upkeys thanked board members for working together closely to fill the need for an executive director and events manager to manage a minimal number of events this year.

“We’ve always had a small staff as a nonprofit, and we’ve always had a volunteer board, so our volunteer hours have been just a little more lately,” she said.

Upkeys said that the board is also interested in rebuilding membership in DOCA following the pandemic.

“We’re in a rebuilding process with our relationships with the business district too, so it’s a good opportunity to reactivate,” she said.