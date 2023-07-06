Open in App
Bellingham Herald

Small plane’s landing gear collapses at Bellingham International Airport, closing runway

By Puneet Bsanti,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jSwqV_0nILHg9C00

The left landing gear of a twin engine private plane collapsed when it touched down Tuesday at Bellingham International Airport, blocking the runway for two hours.

According to the Port of Bellingham, there were two passengers on board who were given assistance but left the scene uninjured. The airport firefighting team arrived on the scene immediately and assessed the damages on the runway.

The airport firefighters removed the aircraft with authorization from the National Transportation Safety Board.

No flights were delayed and the airport was cleared to resume normal operations.

Comments / 0
Comments / 0

