New Alice in Dairyland takes the “keys”

By Millaine Wells,

2 days ago

(WFRV) – Ashley Hagenow is now officially on the job as Wisconsin’s 76th Alice in Dairyland.

She took possession of the keys to “Kernel”, the flex fuel vehicle used to travel around the state.

Hagenow is a recent graduate of the University of Minnesota, where she earned her Bachelor’s degree in agricultural communication and marketing, with minors in animal science and agricultural and food business management.

Throughout college, she was involved in Agriculture Future of America, the National Agri-Marketing Association, the Gopher Dairy Club, and the University of Minnesota dairy challenge and dairy judging teams. Hagenow also held various internships, gaining experience with CHS, Curious Plot marketing agency, CLUTCH marketing agency, Progressive Dairy, and World Dairy Expo.

“To serve in the role of Alice in Dairyland, as the official ambassador of Wisconsin’s abundant and diverse agriculture industry, is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, ” said Hagenow. “I have always loved connecting with others about agriculture, and Alice has the ability to connect with a wide variety of consumers to share more about this dynamic industry and the hardworking individuals who make it possible.”

Alice in Dairyland is a one-year, full-time public relations professional employed by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection (WI DATCP). Each year, Alice in Dairyland travels more than 30,000 miles throughout the state, promoting Wisconsin agriculture (stat. 93.40(1) (e) and stat. 93.44 (2)) to various audiences. Additionally, she will conduct hundreds of media interviews, speeches and school presentations.

