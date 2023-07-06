Open in App
Cherokee Tribune

Safe Kids Cherokee graduates 86 from Safety Town

By Staff reportsSpecial,

2 days ago

Safe Kids Cherokee County recently celebrated the graduation of 86 rising kindergartners and first-graders from its annual Safety Town program.

“Safety Town is a program where kids come to learn about all the different ways that they can be safe in our community and about the first responders that help them to stay safe," said Safe Kids Cherokee County Program Coordinator Lisa Grisham. "We’re grateful to have had so many kids in the program this year. We covered lots of different topics so that kids are prepared and not scared when they get in different situations."

Safety Town was held at Bascomb Elementary School from 9 a.m. to noon each day from June 19 to June 30. Rising kindergartners attended the program June 19-23 with a graduation ceremony on June 23, and students entering first grade attended the program June 26-30 with a graduation ceremony on June 30.

Children were taught about pedestrian safety, bicycle safety, bus safety, electric, fire and water safety, dialing 9-1-1, weather safety and "stranger danger" through a series of activities including songs, art projects, movies and lessons in an outdoor miniature city.

Cherokee County Safety Town is hosted by Safe Kids Cherokee County and Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services. Partnering agencies include the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Cherokee Sheriff’s Office, Cherokee County Marshal’s Office, Cherokee County School Police, Cherokee County School Transportation, Cherokee County Animal Shelter and Cherokee County E 9-1-1.

For more information on Safe Kids Cherokee County, visit www.safekidscherokeecounty.org.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Their Stories Are South DeKalb’s Stories
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Deputies locate family after 2-year-old found walking alone in Cartersville
Cartersville, GA2 days ago
Daughter of Stockbridge Police Department staffer in need of kidney donor
Stockbridge, GA2 days ago
Ice cream stolen from concession stands at Heritage Park
Rome, GA1 day ago
Clarkston Police Chief says she will resign along with several officers leaving department
Clarkston, GA2 days ago
‘Serious-injury collision’ closes major Henry County road
Stockbridge, GA16 hours ago
Clayton school bus driver found fatally shot hours after her last summer route
Riverdale, GA1 day ago
Photo | MARTA bus swerves colliding with pole, two passengers hurt, officials say
Atlanta, GA18 hours ago
Atlanta Metro Area Police Officer Shot By Georgia District Attorney
Dacula, GA1 day ago
Apartments, Vehicles Damaged by Gunfire in Floyd County
Rome, GA3 days ago
Church’s Chicken permanently closes in Atlanta after failing health inspection
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Townhall held on lifting Georgia’s ban on rent control
Atlanta, GA17 hours ago
GBI: Several Gainesville suspects arrested on drug charges
Gainesville, GA1 day ago
Georgia apartment complex plans to more than double rent for seniors next month
Villa Rica, GA1 day ago
Longtime Fulton County judge passes away at 82
Atlanta, GA3 days ago
Driver slams into Acworth man on his way home from fireworks, leaves him in the street
Acworth, GA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy