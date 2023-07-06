Safe Kids Cherokee graduates 86 from Safety Town

Safe Kids Cherokee County recently celebrated the graduation of 86 rising kindergartners and first-graders from its annual Safety Town program.

“Safety Town is a program where kids come to learn about all the different ways that they can be safe in our community and about the first responders that help them to stay safe," said Safe Kids Cherokee County Program Coordinator Lisa Grisham. "We’re grateful to have had so many kids in the program this year. We covered lots of different topics so that kids are prepared and not scared when they get in different situations."

Safety Town was held at Bascomb Elementary School from 9 a.m. to noon each day from June 19 to June 30. Rising kindergartners attended the program June 19-23 with a graduation ceremony on June 23, and students entering first grade attended the program June 26-30 with a graduation ceremony on June 30.

Children were taught about pedestrian safety, bicycle safety, bus safety, electric, fire and water safety, dialing 9-1-1, weather safety and "stranger danger" through a series of activities including songs, art projects, movies and lessons in an outdoor miniature city.

Cherokee County Safety Town is hosted by Safe Kids Cherokee County and Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services. Partnering agencies include the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Cherokee Sheriff’s Office, Cherokee County Marshal’s Office, Cherokee County School Police, Cherokee County School Transportation, Cherokee County Animal Shelter and Cherokee County E 9-1-1.

For more information on Safe Kids Cherokee County, visit www.safekidscherokeecounty.org.