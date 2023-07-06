Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
Visit these 3 fountains in Derby City
2 days ago
The former Louisville Falls Fountain , which was intended to be the tallest floating fountain in the world, had a short run. The computer-controlled fountain floated near the Belle of Louisville from 1988 to 1998 and spewed over 15,000 gallons of water per minute in, you guessed it , the shape of fleur de lis.
After a 10-year, on-again-off-again relationship on the Ohio River, the $2.6 million water feature was sold for $15,750. Since 2019, it has been tied to a barge at McBride’s Fleet in New Albany. See it on this satellite image .
But, as they say, let bygones be bygones. While the Louisville Falls Fountain was short-lived, these three fountains are still flowing in Derby City.
This bronze fountain was erected on the site of the 1883 Southern Exposition . The current version is the second to occupy the court. The cast-iron original was made in Brooklyn, NY in the 1800s and was recast in 1974. The gate surrounding the water feature is made of railing from the box seats of the former Old Strand Theater downtown.
This fountain was designed by Louisville sculptor Enid Yandell in 1905. It most recently underwent a $230,000 restoration , which was completed in May. The project included replacing the surrounding asphalt with cobblestones, adding new seating and landscaping + the restoration of Pan — who, according to local folklore, comes down from the top of the fountain at night to run around the park. ⛲ Rounsavall Family Foundation Plaza Fountain , Waterfront Botanical Gardens
Completed in 2020 as part of the garden’s Phase 1B plan, this rectangle-shaped, blue-tiled pool has a plant bed and waterfall chute in the center. It’s located next to the Graeser Family Education Center.
