Here’s what number each KU basketball newcomer will wear

By Glenn Kinley,

2 days ago

LAWRENCE (KSNT)- KU basketball has a very different looking roster for the 2023-24 season.

The Jayhawks lost several players to the transfer portal and added several players, both through the portal and high school recruiting. New faces means new jerseys.

Here’s what number you can expect each newcomer to wear this year, as announced by the team on social media Thursday afternoon:

  • Elmarko Jackson, #13
  • Marcus Adams Jr., #21
  • Zach Clemence, #41, switched from #21 last year
  • Justin Cross, #4
  • Nick Timberlake, #25
  • Parker Braun, #23
  • Patrick Cassidy, #14
  • JaMari McDowell, #11
  • Arterio Morris, #2
  • Hunter Dickinson, #1

“There’s always a target on your back if you’re wearing number one and that’s what I wanted,” Dickinson said in a video posted on social media by KU basketball.

