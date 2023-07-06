ESPN sends Cowboys a CB in new 2024 mock draft

Going into 2023, the Dallas Cowboys appear to have one of the NFL’s top secondaries. They have a future Hall of Famer in Stephon Gilmore in one boundary corner spot after trading with the Indianapolis Colts. He’s lining up opposite Trevon Diggs, who just so happens to lead the NFL in interceptions since 2020 with 17. Last year’s fifth-round pick Daron Bland led the team with five picks and he’s competing with veteran Jourdan Lewis to play the slot role.

At safety, Dallas has up and coming star Donovan Wilson in tandem with veterans Jayron Kearse and Malik Hooker. And while there’s a ton of talent, there’s also a ton of long-term uncertainty. Diggs, Gilmore, Lewis, Kearse and Hooker are all entering the final year of their contracts. So when ESPN’s Jordan Reid dished out his latest 2024 mock draft, it’s no surprise Dallas ended up with a member of the secondary.

27. Dallas Cowboys - Jason Marshall Jr., CB, Florida

Stephon Gilmore — who is turning 33 and entering the final year of his contract — doesn’t seem to be in the Cowboys’ long-term plans, and Trevon Diggs is likely to become expensive in the near future. That is to say the Cowboys may be relying on drafting well in the secondary behind Diggs. At 6-foot-1 and 198 pounds, Marshall’s length causes issues for opponents in man coverage. However, he lacks ball production (only two career interceptions), and scouts want to see him make a bigger impact on passes in the air next season. Potential needs: OL, CB, RB

Draft Profile via NFL Draft Buzz