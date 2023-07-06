Kate Middleton Gives Prince William A Sweet Kiss In Rare PDA Photo After His Polo Match

Image Credit: James Whatling / MEGA

Kate Middleton cheered on Prince William at the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023 at the Guards Polo Club in Windsor on July 6 and congratulated her hubby with a sweet kiss after watching his match. In a snapshot of the rare PDA that can be viewed below, the Princess of Wales, 41, and the future king of England, also 41, grabbed onto each other’s biceps as they gave each other kisses on the cheek. Kate also smiled from ear to ear as she presented her hubby with a trophy that was decorated with a large plush elephant.

Prince William and Princess Kate kiss following a charity polo match inWindsor on July 6, 2023 (Photo: James Whatling / MEGA)

Unsurprisingly, Kate looked her best at the charity polo match in a baby blue midi dress that featured a white floral pattern from designer Beulah London. She paired the summery gown with tan slingback pumps, a brown crossbody bag, and beige and gold jewelry. William, of course, was in his full polo uniform, complete with brown riding boots and a four printed on the back of his jersey.

Kate didn’t save a celebratory kiss for just her husband, as she was photographed sharing a friendly cheek kiss with polo player Luke Tomlinson on the field as well. Before that, the mother of three was seen relaxing with a glass of champagne as William played in the tournament. She chatted it up with well-known jockey Frankie Dettori and Lindsay Wallace, the girlfriend of Princess Anne‘s son, Peter Philips.

Although the PDA is rare, Kate was caught showing William even more PDA this week during King Charles III‘s coronation in Scotland on Wednesday, July 5. Kate stood next to Wiliam in a small group gathered at the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication at St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh, and an aerial camera caught her giving her hubby a small pat on the behind during the ceremony, as seen below.

Kate Middleton had her hand on her husband’s behind during a moment at King Charles’ coronation in Scotland (Photo: MEGA)

While PDA is rare for the royal family, there is no protocol that prohibits any members from showing affection to one another at official engagements. Back in April, William and Kate posted a PDA-filled photograph that showed them with their arms around each other while on a bike ride. The photo, seen HERE, was meant to honor their 12 years of marriage. The couple has also been seen holding hands on a handful of occasions over the years. Check out more of their most adorable PDA moment HERE!