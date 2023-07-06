Open in App
SignalsAZ

144-Unit Luxury Multi-family Development Breaks Ground in Prescott

By Staff,

2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Arizona State newsLocal Arizona State
City of Prescott Public Works Approved for $3M Grant
Prescott, AZ2 days ago
Prescott VA Facility Put Workers in Danger, US Labor Department Says
Prescott, AZ2 days ago
Lanes reopen after brush fire shut down I-17 near Cordes Lake
Cordes Lakes, AZ12 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Sedona Reminder to Know Your Evacuation Zone
Sedona, AZ11 hours ago
The cities with the most expensive homes in the Prescott Valley metro area
Prescott Valley, AZ1 day ago
State Route 179 in Sedona Overnight Restrictions Begin July 9
Sedona, AZ1 day ago
YCSO Holding Public Tours of New Prescott Detention Center
Prescott, AZ1 day ago
Join the Cottonwood Library Action Committee
Cottonwood, AZ2 days ago
Man dies hiking Bell Rock trail south of Sedona
Sedona, AZ1 day ago
Sunglass Emporium of Prescott – Editor’s Choice 001
Prescott, AZ1 day ago
Clarkdale meets to cope with river drowning
Clarkdale, AZ2 days ago
Weekend Weather for July 6-July 10
Prescott Valley, AZ3 days ago
The 7 Best Downtown Sedona Restaurants | Sedona, AZ
Sedona, AZ6 days ago
Cottonwood infant dies after car seat hit by car
Cottonwood, AZ1 day ago
Illegal Fireworks Start Wildland Fire at Willow Lake – Prescott Fire Department
Prescott, AZ5 days ago
PVPD Coffee with a Cop at Sally B’s Cafe
Prescott Valley, AZ2 days ago
Here’s how the new Interstate 17 flex lanes north of metro Phoenix will look in action
Phoenix, AZ7 days ago
Yavapai College Transitions to Interim Administration of Academic Affairs
Prescott, AZ2 days ago
Black Canyon City resident dead after collision
Peoria, AZ4 days ago
Two Tragic Deaths in 24 Hours in Yavapai County – Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office
Cottonwood, AZ1 day ago
Day 8 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 Program
Chino Valley, AZ2 days ago
Prescott Council Adds Props 461 and 473 to General Election Ballot
Prescott, AZ5 days ago
Cottonwood mother accidentally ran over baby with car, deputies say
Cottonwood, AZ1 day ago
Suspect Arrested after Domestic Altercation Leads to Shooting – Prescott Police Dept
Prescott, AZ3 days ago
Arrest Made in Shooting Incident Following Domestic Altercation
Prescott, AZ2 days ago
Prescott man arrested after police say he shot his stepson, wife shot herself
Prescott, AZ3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy