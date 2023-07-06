Open in App
kwhi.com

DISTRICT COURT JURY TRIAL MONDAY CANCELLED

By Josh Blaschke,

2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Brenham, TX newsLocal Brenham, TX
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED FOR WARRANTS
Brenham, TX1 day ago
BRENHAM BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT TO MEET MONDAY
Brenham, TX1 day ago
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED ON MARIJUANA CHARGES
Brenham, TX2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
TWO SENTENCED IN 21ST DISTRICT COURT
Houston, TX2 days ago
College Station Man Accused Of Bryan Church Burglary Is Also Arrested In 12 Other Cases
Bryan, TX1 day ago
MULTI-COUNTY BURGLARY SUSPECTS INDICTED
Navasota, TX18 hours ago
BURTON CITY COUNCIL TO MEET ON TUESDAY
Burton, TX18 hours ago
Former UH deputy fire marshal sentenced to 20 years for 2021 killing of firefighter in Waller County
Houston, TX2 days ago
WOMAN ARRESTED ON MULTIPLE CHARGES
Brenham, TX2 days ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY 4-HERS EXCEL AT THE TEXAS 4-H ROUNDUP
College Station, TX18 hours ago
What Began As A Child Custody Exchange Ended In Two Arrests
Bryan, TX3 days ago
Fort Bend County to host passport fair for convenient documentation services
Missouri City, TX1 day ago
Drug arrests made in Wharton Friday
Wharton, TX1 day ago
Bryan man charged with intoxication manslaughter for deadly Highway 6 crash
Bryan, TX22 hours ago
BRENHAM SCHOOL BOARD TO DISCUSS HB3
Brenham, TX18 hours ago
1 suspect shot after attempted break-in at home in Richmond subdivision, sheriff's office says
Richmond, TX9 hours ago
TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED ON OUTSTANDING WARRANTS
Brenham, TX3 days ago
College Police: Two arrested with forgery trying to cash 'fraudulent' check
College Station, TX2 days ago
BRENHAM POLICE WARNING OF UTILITY SCAM
Brenham, TX1 day ago
City of Bryan confirms unexpected passing of its Parks, Recreation and Facilities Director
Bryan, TX15 hours ago
BOTH DRIVER AND PASSENGER ARRESTED
Brenham, TX3 days ago
BRYAN MAN ARRESTED FOR SHOPLIFTING
Bryan, TX5 days ago
TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED AFTER DISTURBANCE
Brenham, TX3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy