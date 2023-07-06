We asked the cast of 'Mission: Impossible' what they'd do with the 'Mission Impossible' mask machine if they had one in real life

"Well, we'd always go TC, wouldn't we? We would go out into the world and wreck his reputation by just knocking over monuments," the "Shaun of the Dead" star said, before amending his answer. "I'd be [Prime Minister] Rishi Sunak, and I would just go in there and create a socialist utopia in the UK."
Rebecca Ferguson had another world leader in mind. "I was thinking Putin. We could probably do some change there," she said.
Cary Elwes also picked Cruise because he's a "good-looking guy," which is fair enough.
"Guardians of the Galaxy" alumni Pom Klementieff had the interesting idea of scaring an ex-boyfriend with his own face.
Klementieff said: "I think I would do something super weird. I would, like, do a mask of an ex-boyfriend and just, like, come to his place and be like, no, not knock and just scare the shit out of him."
Meanwhile, "Captain America" and "Doctor Strange" star Hayley Atwell said she'd pass on the impossible missions, and she'd take things a bit easier.
"I'd be my dog, Iris," she said. "She has a great old time. She gets a lot of belly rubs, a lot of treats, a lot of walks in the park, and she's so feisty. She kind of dominates any room."
